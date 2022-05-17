FPT Software Cuts Ribbon on New Office in the Center of Manhattan

The new location offers Vietnam-based IT solutions provider with strategic benefits to winning new North American clients.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FPT–FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading IT solutions provider, recently cut the ribbon on its New York office in the heart of Manhattan, which will serve its North American arm, FPT Americas. The opening ceremony took place during Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the United States and the United Nations.





New York state’s economy is the third-largest in the US, with a GDP of $1.49 trillion in 2021. The newly inaugurated office represents FPT Software’s investment to further expand its North American team, with hopes to triple the division’s revenue and customer base over the next five years.

“New York is one of the most symbolic cities in the US. The opening of our new office in NYC is a statement, establishing FPT Software as a global IT services company,” said Dang Tran Phuong, CEO of FPT Americas. “We initially thought about starting our New York office back in 2000, but we were too ahead of the curve. We learned from that experience and have grown in the 22 years in between. Now we are poised for great success.”

The company currently has employees working across 30 states in the US market and serves a clientele of over 100 organizations, close to a third of them being Fortune Global 500 companies. FPT Americas posted a 60 percent revenue gain in Q1 of this year, a growth rate this new office will help to sustain going forward.

“Our company’s business philosophy has always been staying close to the customers. The New York branch will help us serve our customers faster, more efficiently, and reach out to major clients based in New York and the East Coast,” shared Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software. “It is expected that in next few years, the US will become FPT’s largest overseas market, helping it reach the billion USD revenue by 2023,” he pledged.

To honor the momentous occasion, FPT Software hosted two ribbon-cutting ceremonies on May 13 and 15. The event was attended by Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat, American Ambassador to Viet Nam Marc Knapper, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, Permanent Representative of Viet Nam to the United Nations Dang Hoang Giang, and members of FPT’s Board.

Addressing the ceremony’s esteemed guests, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said this move could aid the growth of the Vietnam IT industry and its high-quality workforce, thereby assisting the nation’s digital transformation program. “This move not only marks FPT Software’s expansion, but also contributes to strengthening the two countries’ comprehensive partnership,” he added.

According to FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh, the new office demonstrates FPT’s market position and commitment to its overseas clients. “FPT aims to be among the global top 50 digital transformation service providers by 2030, and this new office is one step towards achieving this goal,” he affirmed.

The new office is located at 295 Madison Avenue, Manhattan, New York. This is FPT Software’s 58th office worldwide.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than $632.5 million in revenue and 22,500 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

Contacts

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



Email: MCP.PR@fsoft.com.vn

Website: https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/