FPT Software and Julie Sandlau Join Hands, Revolutionize How Jewelry Is Made

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation, announced its new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world’s leading jewelry producers, supporting the company to build its first smart jewelry manufacturing factory in Vietnam. The partnership is expected to enhance FPT Software’s presence in the Nordic region and incorporate digital technologies into Julie Sandlau’s production line, revolutionizing it with Smart factories, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and so on.





The signing ceremony took place on November 1st, in Hanoi, Vietnam, within the framework of Vietnam-Denmark Business Summit Forum 2022, organized by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, Vietnamese Government Office and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affair in Denmark.

Through this alliance, FPT Software becomes Julie Sandlau’s strategic partner, provides the company with an exclusive roadmap to build their first Smart factory and transform the traditional jewelry manufacturing process with digital technologies like Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and more. The new manufacturing plant is set to be completed by the end of 2023 in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park, Vietnam’s first and largest hi-tech industrial zone.

The newly established partnership also transforms Julie Sandlau’s operations and work processes, from human resources, operational management, to accounting and so on. FPT Software’s automation and robotic processing solutions help ease the usual back-office procedures, reduce workload and workforce, thereby promoting and accompanying Julie Sandlau’s towards sustainable development. The strategic step also allows Julie Sandlau’s to expand its operations to a strategic market like Vietnam and target potential customers here.

FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh said. “In the past five decades, Vietnam and Denmark have established a strong relationship, with many deals among companies of both countries. With this partnership with Julie Sandlau, FPT believes that we can help reinforce the tight relationship between both nations.”

“As Vietnam’s leading IT solutions provider, FPT is confident to help Julie Sandlau with their digital transformation process and expansion goals in the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets”, Chairman Binh added.

“Vietnam always has a special place in our hearts since we started our business in 2006 here in Hanoi, so we are very excited to continue our Vietnam journey investing and developing further into digitalization, AI, blockchain technology and robotics.”, said Julie Sandlau’s CEO Soren Roed Pedersen.

“For years we have been first movers with our strong focus on ESG and we are now ready to start our digital transformation together with FPT and thus further proving the great collaboration between Vietnam and Denmark. We find the core values and vision of FPT and Julie Sandlau are a great match as we aim to transform a jewelry industry from traditional manufacturing methods to a modern digital hub. We have obviously great ambitions for our partnership with FPT as our long term strategy for Vietnam will develop into much more than just manufacturing.”, he further added.

“Julie Sandlau is our first-ever client in the jewelry manufacturing industry. This gives us more opportunities to explore and amplify FPT Software’s technology potentials, especially in building a smart manufacturing factory for a client in a peculiar industry as such.”, FPT Software Europe CEO Hai Le said. “I believe this partnership will allow us to strengthen our workforce and experience, particularly in providing digital transformation solutions for future manufacturing clients.”, he added.

On nurturing and developing human resources, FPT Software will transfer expertise and provide comprehensive training to Julie Sandlau’s employees in Vietnam, with a deep dive into Artificial Intelligence applications. This practice will turn Julie Sandlau the world’s first jewelry manufacturer to involve emerging technology in its production process, supporting its goal of becoming a digital transformation hero in premium accessories production by 2025.

The strategic partnership allows the two companies’ employees to exchange knowledge and experiences, with Julie Sandlau offering fresh graduates from FPT University and FPT Corporation’s staffs internship and employment opportunities. The program aims to improve educational quality and develop a guaranteed career path for future industrial engineers for FPT students and employees.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a part of FPT Corporation, a globally leading technology and IT services & solutions provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$1.6 billion in revenue and 41,000 employees in 27 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, it delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Digital Product Development, Cloud, AR/VR, Business Applications, Application Services, Managed Services, and so on. The company has served 1,000+ customers worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Manufacturing & Automotive, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Utilities & Energy, and more. For further information, please visit http://www.fpt-software.com.

About Julie Sandlau

Julie Sandlau Vietnam is the manufacturing arm of Danish luxury Jewelry brand Julie Sandlau and have since 2006 been producing high quality jewelry for some of the largest jewelry brands in the world with a strong focus on environment, sustainability and governance. The factory is committed to the United Nations Global Compact, The UN Women Empowerment Principles, The Science Based Target Initiative and is a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the highest international standard of responsible business practices in the jewelry business. With a workforce of nearly 400 people in which the goldsmiths are specialised and educated in Danish craftsmanship traditions and skills, Julie Sandlau Vietnam has been a first mover in CSR in Vietnam for years, winning multiple awards. All Julie Sandlau Vietnam’s jewelry are made from recycled precious metals and sustainable certified gem stones giving their customers and stakeholders the ultimate trust and confidence in mutual business.

Contacts

Media contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



Email: MCP.PR@fsoft.com.vn

Website: https://www.fpt-software.com/newsroom/