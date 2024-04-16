FPT Commits to Sustainable Development, Aligning with ESG Standards

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–As part of its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of sustainable development, FPT Corporation (FPT) has published its ESG report and prioritized ESG as a key aspect of its 2024 development strategy. The report highlights FPT’s achievement of 87% positive employee feedback, certified by Great Place to Work® – a significantly higher rating than a typical global company’s average of 53%. The Corporation is also certified among Vietnam’s Top 10 Best Large-Scale Workplaces.









“In 2023, I described FPT as a joyful sanctuary. I delineated the concept wherein FPT assumed the role of building a happier future for shareholders, customers, and employees. This depiction has begun to manifest itself into reality,” said FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh.

FPT’s ESG commitment is reflected in four key areas: Work Environment, Environmental Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Excellent Governance, with actions taking references from Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Building on the core values of “Respect – Innovation – Cohesion – Equality – Exemplarity – Lucidity,” FPT is committed to creating a happy, diverse, and inclusive workplace. The Corporation has employees from 73 nationalities, with women representing 37.4% of the total workforce and 36.1% of managerial roles.

In 2023, the number of foreign employees at FPT increased by 67% year-on-year to 2,925, including senior-level members from such companies as Airbus, SCSK, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL. FPT also recorded a decade-low turnover rate of 10.3% and a 13.6% increase in the total workforce compared to 2022. “We prioritize building a cohesive, family-like atmosphere where leaders and employees regard one another as family. In times of adversity, we stand together and never leave anyone behind,” FPT Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh added.

Social responsibility forms an integral part of FPT’s culture. In 2023, FPT donated VND 205.2 billion (approximately $8.2 million) to social responsibility activities, benefiting over 83,753 people in Vietnam. The company’s first global Happy Run race attracted 191,000 participants, raising VND 3.6 billion (approximately $145,000) to build schools in remote areas. Hope School – FPT’s initiative to support children orphaned by COVID-19 – has continued to ensure a safe and comprehensive learning environment for 230 students from 41 provinces, with a new construction set to be completed in 2024.

The Corporation also demonstrates its strong commitment to environmental conservation and the ambitious goal of becoming the pioneering company in Vietnam to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040. FPT has been applying various measures to minimize environmental impact by reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, such as monitoring 100% of energy usage data and replacing 100% of office waste bags with recyclable materials, while ensuring all employees receive annual training on environmental protection policy.

Regarding corporate governance, FPT pledges to build and maintain a governance framework including charter, regulations, process handbooks, and regulatory documents across the Corporation to ensure a professional, effective and disciplined governance system from the Corporation to its subsidiaries.

Vertical functional management and centralized data management serve as the “backbone” of FPT’s efforts to optimize its management and operations, as well as fostering sustainable growth. The Corporation also conducted internal digital transformation projects, with 42 being implemented in 2023 to ensure cost savings, optimize operations, and improve experience for both employees and customers.

