FPT Appointed Chief Executive Officer for the French Subsidiary

HANOI, Vietnam–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Appointment–Global leading IT company FPT recently announced the appointment of Christophe Schwanengel as the Chief Executive Officer of FPT France. The newly appointed CEO is entrusted with the mission of strengthening FPT France’s expansion and diversifying its multi-industry clientele. With further enhanced business growth and reputation in France, as well as other French-speaking countries and territories, the move ultimately aims to realize the company’s ambition to become France’s top 50 IT company by 2028.









According to Dang Tran Phuong, FPT Software’s Senior Executive Vice President for Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East: “We always strive to promote a multicultural work environment. With the appointment of a French industry veteran as CEO, we are optimistic that his deep knowledge of the European IT landscape, together with FPT’s existing expertise will deliver high-quality services to our customers, particularly in data services and product engineering”. Phuong emphasized his confidence in FPT France’s breakthroughs in the aviation industry, also driven by the recent acquisition of French IT consulting firm AOSIS to fortify its delivery competencies.

Christophe Schewanegel has over 20 years of experience working in various senior positions. Before joining FPT, he held the position of Vice President of Sales at HCL, where he successfully guided its French division in securing multiple high-profile contracts in the healthcare, aerospace, energy, and manufacturing industries, cumulatively worth over 500 million USD. Prior to that, he was the Business Development Director at CSC, playing a pivotal role in penetrating the European market, facilitating its growth with several million-dollar deals.

Christophe said: “As the new CEO of FPT France, I am committed to building upon FPT Software’s established market footprint and reaching new heights in digital transformation for the company and our clients. My primary goal is to drive growth by harnessing our organization’s collective strength and global reputation.”

Since entering France in 2008, FPT has affirmed its market position and expertise by partnering with world-leading clients, including Airbus, where the two companies have joined forces in various initiatives to support major aviation players in achieving digital transformation goals since 2017. In 2023, the French subsidiary entered France’s top 100 ICT Companies. During the same year, the company also acquired 80% stake in the French IT consulting firm AOSIS, aiming to enhance its capabilities in SAP, Data, Cloud, and smart solutions for aerospace, aviation, and transportation sectors. FPT France plans to expand its presence to other major cities in France with an ambitious goal of covering the entire European region. The company aims to develop a team of over 500 experts, providing timely support for its partners in the country.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology company headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$2.17 billion and 70,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

Contacts

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)



FPT Software



PR Manager



MCP.PR@fpt.com