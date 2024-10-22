FPT and National University of Singapore Join Forces in Driving AI Innovation and Fostering Talent Development

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National University of Singapore’s School of Computing (NUS Computing) has entered into a partnership with FPT, a leading global technology corporation based in Vietnam, to advance the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration plans a joint investment of US$50 million, to be contributed by FPT, NUS, and other key players in the local and regional AI ecosystems over the next five years, aiming to drive pioneering research in AI and enhance talent development.









This partnership will not only strengthen FPT’s capacity to commercialise AI solutions and improve its R&D capabilities but also foster the development of top-tier AI workforce, thereby enhancing its competitive advantage in the APAC region and beyond.

New AI Lab to propel collaborative research, innovation, and commercialisation initiatives

A key focus of this partnership is the establishment of a state-of-the-art AI Lab. Combining the strengths of NUS’ research and FPT’s industry expertise, the new AI Lab will accelerate cutting-edge research in diverse domains of AI, including machine learning, data analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision, benefiting Singapore, the Asia Pacific region, and beyond.

Hosted at NUS Computing, the new AI Lab will be part of the University’s dynamic AI ecosystem, collaborating with the NUS AI Institute (NAII) – which brings together AI researchers and expertise across the University. The new AI Lab’s innovative research projects will focus on AI and automation, emphasizing real-world applications in various industries, such as banking and insurance, logistics and transportation, aviation and airline, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and more. In addition, the new AI Lab will produce joint research papers, case studies, and white papers for publication in internationally recognized journals and conferences, sharing findings with the academic and business communities.

NUS Computing and FPT will also explore opportunities to commercialize AI-driven solutions, including the joint development of AI products, services, and platforms for global markets. By focusing on real-world challenges, the AI Lab will harness the potential of AI to drive positive advancements in sectors critical to Singapore’s development and global progress.

Building capacity and boosting AI talents

Talent development is another cornerstone of the partnership. FPT and NUS Computing will conduct joint programmes, such as internships, workshops, training courses, and PhD research opportunities, to nurture AI talents. These initiatives will cultivate a pool of highly skilled professionals equipped with the skills and expertise to lead future advancements in AI and automation across Singapore and the wider APAC region.

Driving Innovation Together

FPT Corporation Founder and Chairman Dr. Truong Gia Binh said, “FPT believes AI is a pivotal accelerator in shaping the future. For more than a decade, FPT has been actively pursuing AI research and development to stimulate innovations and has integrated AI into all our services and solutions. We also invested heavily in the training and development of an AI-ready workforce. The close partnership with the renowned National University of Singapore can help us harness AI power to drive mutual growth and success not only in Singapore and Vietnam but globally.”

Mr. David Nguyen, FPT Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, emphasised the strategic significance of the collaboration: “The establishment of the AI Lab in Singapore is a cornerstone of our partnership, where we will develop groundbreaking solutions to address challenges across industries that are critical to the region’s growth and global competitiveness such as healthcare, banking and insurance, logistics and transportation, aviation and airline, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and more. By leveraging each other’s expertise, we aim to accelerate innovation and drive impactful results locally, in the Asia-Pacific region, and worldwide.”

Professor Tan Kian Lee, Dean of NUS Computing, said, “This synergistic partnership brings together the complementary strengths of NUS Computing and FPT. We aim to bring innovative AI solutions to real-world challenges, and at the same time, contributing to the AI ecosystem in Singapore and globally through the development of a highly skilled AI workforce.”

FPT has over a decade of experience in AI research and development. Most recently, it announced investments of USD 174 million to establish an AI center in Binh Dinh, Vietnam, and a plan to invest USD 200 million to develop an AI factory utilising NVIDIA’s advanced graphics chips and software. These AI initiatives are further boosted by extensive global partnerships with leading AI players such as NVIDIA, Landing AI, AITOMATIC, and the founding membership of the AI Alliance led by IBM and Meta. The tech firm also boasts an AI workforce of over 1,500 engineers, with additional resources of 1,300 FPT University students majoring in AI annually. Its AI Residency programme, established in collaboration with Mila Quebec AI Institute, also actively cultivates the next generations of AI talents.

On the other hand, NUS boasts strong capabilities in AI research. The University has forged strong connections with government agencies, industry, and international partners through various AI initiatives. To enhance its influence in the AI landscape, NUS launched the NUS AI Institute in March 2024, which focuses on both fundamental and applied research in AI, as well as explores the societal implications of AI.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of USD 2.17 billion and 48,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com/en

About National University of Singapore (NUS)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 16 colleges, faculties and schools across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established more than 20 NUS Overseas Colleges entrepreneurial hubs around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, research centres of excellence, corporate labs and more than 30 university-level research institutes focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity.

For more information on NUS, please visit nus.edu.sg

