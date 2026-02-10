FPT Achieves HITRUST r2 v11.5.1 Certification, Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FPT--FPT, a leading global IT company, announced its in-scope platforms and facilities of FPT Data Center have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The scope of the HITRUST r2 v11.5.1 certification includes FPT’s Application Services System, Database System, and Deployment System, all hosted and managed within the FPT Data Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as the data center facility itself.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that FPT has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

The certification also includes the HITRUST AI Security Certification, which validates that the organization’s AI systems are safeguarded against AI-specific threats such as data poisoning, model inversion, and prompt injection.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

“ For healthcare organizations, security is not a one-time milestone. It is a discipline that must keep pace with evolving threats, compliance expectations, and operational realities. Achieving HITRUST Certification for the third consecutive time reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve,” said Chu Canh Chieu, FPT Software Vice President and Director of Global Healthcare Center, FPT Corporation.

FPT received the HITRUST r2 Certification in 2022 and 2024. With nearly two decades of experience in healthcare and life sciences, FPT leverages next-gen technologies such as AI, cloud computing, IoT, and advanced data analytics to strengthen care coordination, improve patient outcomes, and expand access through data-driven decision-making, while helping organizations optimize cost and risk. The company is also among a limited number of technology firms in Southeast Asia to hold certifications aligned with global standards, including HITRUST, HIPAA, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, HL7, and DICOM.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

