FOXNews.com Ends 2021 as Number One in Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Remains the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Channels in 2021

FOX Business Delivers Record Year of Multiplatform Views and Minutes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOXNews.com closed out 2021 as the top-performing news brand in the competitive set, according to Comscore, delivering 38 billion total multiplatform minutes. Additionally, the website notched over 18 billion total multiplatform views and averaged more than 86 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors for the year, while the FOX News Mobile App finished 2021 averaging 7.2 million monthly unique visitors.*

FOXNews.com also toppled nearly every news organization in the competitive set, outpacing NYTimes.com and WashingtonPost.com in all categories for the entire year. Additionally, FOX News’ digital arm finished the fourth quarter with 8.5 billion multiplatform minutes, marking the network’s third consecutive quarter among the competitive set in the category with the most time spent.**

Calendar year 2021 also marked FOX News’ highest non-election year on record in social engagement. The digital network hit a new high in Instagram interactions, reaching over 286 million, its best year to date. 2021 also was a record year for the highest amount of video views ever for Fox News, driving nearly 4 billion video views across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The network saw increases of nearly 10 percent in YouTube Video Views versus the prior year, driving slightly over 3 billion views.

FOXBusiness.com also solidified a record year in both multiplatform views as well as multiplatform minutes. The business network earned 2.7 billion total minutes in 2021, its highest ranking since launch, with increases over the prior year while the majority of business news brands experienced double digit decreases. FOXBusiness.com surpassed various other brands including CNN Business, Bloomberg.com, MarketWatch.com and Forbes.com in the category for the year for the first time ever. In multiplatform views, FOX Business drove 1.6 billion, up nearly 10 percent over the prior year. Finally, FOXBusiness.com also saw double digit increases versus the prior quarter in all metrics. FOX Business’ social videos notched the most viewed videos among the business news competitive set for the year (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook combined).***

2021 (Jan-Dec) FOXNEWS.COM VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOXNEWS.COM – 18,417,000,000 (down 19 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)



CNN.com – 20,336,000,000 (down 35 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOXNEWS.COM – 37,823,000,000 (down 26 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)



CNN.com – 35,526,000,000 (down 37 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)

Average Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOXNEWS.COM – 86,266,000 (down 22 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)



CNN.com – 139,871,000 (down 11 percent vs. Jan-Dec 2020)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, FoxNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Oct 2021-Dec 2021, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, FoxNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], Jan 2021-Dec 2021, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, Jan 2021-Dec 2021, U.S.

