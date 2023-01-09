Fox Valley Orthopedics Selects athenahealth to Better Serve Patients and Prepare for Impending Growth

Independent, multispecialty orthopedic practice selects athenaOne® to better connect providers and patients for more seamless delivery of care across all locations

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, announced today that Fox Valley Orthopedics (FVO) has chosen athenaOne as its integrated electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution. With 35 providers serving patients in seven locations across the northwest suburbs of Chicago, FVO provides comprehensive, cost-effective orthopedic care. After an exhaustive review, FVO selected athenaOne to facilitate integrated orthopedic care and modernize the way patients access their health information and interact with providers.





The implementation of athenaOne will replace three disparate systems and connect all providers, surgeons, and physical/occupational therapists across all FVO locations. The athenaOne network-enabled suite of healthcare solutions will allow for much faster provider collaboration, leading to more efficient care. Additionally, patients can use the athenahealth patient portal to make appointments, pay bills, access health records, request prescriptions, and more. With anytime, anywhere access to these tools and improved communications, patients will receive more effective care and treatment without unnecessary delay.

“Fox Valley Orthopedics has a vested interest in exceeding patient expectations and bringing the highest quality orthopedic care to our community,” said Vishal Mehta, MD, president and managing partner at Fox Valley Orthopedics. “By enabling all our clinicians to share a single, comprehensive chart on each patient, and delivering a patient-centered experience, we will accomplish this mission more effectively. Additionally, athenahealth offers us the scalability and expertise we need as we continue to add more physicians and expand our service offerings in 2023 and beyond.”

As FVO joins more than 150,000 providers on the athenahealth nationwide network, including thousands of orthopedic providers, the practice will benefit from the inherent orthopedic and physical therapy workflows in athenaOne, as well as from the relevant insights and benchmarking of orthopedic practices across the country.

“athenahealth has worked with orthopedic practices for many years, bolstering these customers with comparative benchmarking information so they can see how their practice is performing compared to others, locally and across the country,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer, athenahealth. “By turning network data into insights and offering modern, dynamic technology, we can help forward-looking organizations like Fox Valley improve the physician experience while reducing patient friction historically associated with navigating through the healthcare system.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health record, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

About Fox Valley Orthopedics

Fox Valley Orthopedics provides musculoskeletal care in diagnostic and comprehensive treatment for patients of all ages who have acute or chronic orthopedic conditions or injuries. FVO board-certified/board-eligible physicians and surgeons are specialized in various areas of orthopedics and draw from multiple treatment options to provide both surgical and non-surgical solutions. Areas of service include foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, joint replacement, spine, and sports medicine, as well as pain management and rheumatology. FVO’s Ambulatory Surgery Center and in-house imaging also provide cost-effective convenient care, as well as does OrthoFirst, FVO’s urgent walk-in clinic. Fox Valley Orthopedics is a state-of-the-art, state-licensed facility, and is accredited by the AAAHC – Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Visit FVOrtho.com, or call 630-584-1400 for more information.

