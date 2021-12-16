FOX Television Stations and Nexstar Media Launch NEXTGEN TV in Los Angeles, Nation’s Second Largest Television Market

KTTV-TV, KCOP-TV, and KTLA-TV Become First in Market to Convert to New Technology

Transition Will Deliver Enhanced Video, Audio, and Future Interactive Applications

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Television Stations, LLC (NASDAQ: FOXA) and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that they have launched NEXTGEN TV broadcasting on KTTV-TV (FOX 11), KCOP-TV (My13), and KTLA-TV (KTLA 5) in Los Angeles, the second largest television market in the United States. NEXTGEN TV is a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology that provides viewers with enhanced video and audio, more news and entertainment choices, and the ability to deploy future interactive applications. Based on the same fundamental technology as the internet, NEXTGEN TV also provides broadcasters with a more interactive and engaging way to deliver their content. FOX 11, My13 and KTLA 5 are the first television stations in Los Angeles to begin broadcasting using the new technology.

NEXTGEN TV is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. Now broadcasting in all or parts of 36 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to be available in 45 percent of U.S. television households by the end of the year.

NEXTGEN TV can deliver:

Consistent volume across channels

Greater voice clarity

Stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video

Movie theater-quality sound

Enhanced internet content on demand

Bill Lamb, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KTTV-TV and KCOP-TV said, “L.A. is the largest market in America to broadcast NEXTGEN TV. FOX is proud to lead that effort and bring the absolute best immersive experience with this cutting-edge broadcast technology to our viewers and our advertising clients.”

NEXTGEN TV is a feature offered in an increasing number of new TV models, with a rapidly growing number of television sets in homes across the country. In addition to significant improvements to broadcast television, NEXTGEN TV will also allow broadcasters to launch datacasting services to support new businesses and a variety of new uses. A recent BIA study suggested that these services could generate up to $15 billion in additional broadcast revenue by 2030. Potential new uses include data for agriculture, automotive, digital signage, education, location services and public safety.

While the features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes more widely available, it is designed to be future-proof, enabling a viewer’s television set to advance in lockstep with improvements in technology.

“This year alone, Nexstar has deployed ATSC 3.0 in 15 markets and more than two dozen stations across the country,” said Brett Jenkins, EVP and Chief Technology Officer for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “Launching NEXTGEN TV in the nation’s second largest market will provide a variety of immediate benefits for our Los Angeles area viewers and for KTLA 5. The brilliant video and vibrant audio delivered by NEXTGEN TV will be immediate and noticeable to our viewers. But along with these enhancements, KTLA 5 will be able to provide new experiences and services to advertisers and marketers, enabling the station to explore new business opportunities as it meets the challenges of today’s evolving digital world.”

As NEXTGEN TV is a free over-the-air service, viewers watching FOX 11, My13, and KTLA 5 can look forward to an enhanced television viewing experience on streaming platforms, as well.

FOX 11, My13, and KTLA 5 have worked together to ensure that their current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

Los Angeles area viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

Contacts

Nexstar Media Contact:

Gary Weitman



EVP/Chief Communications Officer



972/373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

FOX Television Stations Media Contact:

Victoria Gurrieri



Manager, Corporate Communications



646-248-4108 or Victoria.Gurrieri@fox.com