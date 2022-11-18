FOX Sports Brings FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Matches to TuneIn

TuneIn Premium Subscribers Will Have Live Audio Streaming Access to Every Match in the Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leading live-streaming audio service, and FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup™, announces today TuneIn will distribute to Premium subscribers live audio simulcasts of FOX Sports’ commentary for all 64 matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, beginning with the opening match on Sunday, Nov. 20 through the final on Sunday, Dec. 18.

TuneIn Premium subscribers in the United States will be able to listen to simulcasts of every match, as well as additional signature FOX Sports programming such as FIFA World Cup™ Live and FIFA World Cup™ Today. The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will make their return to the FIFA World Cup™ on Monday, Nov. 21 with their opening match against Wales, followed by a highly anticipated Black Friday (Nov. 25) match versus England and a group stage closing matchup with Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (every match airs live at 2:00 PM ET).

“When it comes to presenting the beautiful game of soccer at its highest level, it doesn’t get any better for TuneIn listeners than FOX Sports’ expert commentary and analysis around the world’s greatest sporting event. It is international sports broadcasting at its finest,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “Bringing the FIFA World Cup to TuneIn puts a bright highlight on our continued commitment and focus to showcasing the best of the best in live sports and entertainment to our dedicated listeners.”

TuneIn Premium subscribers will be able to listen to FOX Sports’ coverage of the FIFA World Cup™ starting Sunday, Nov 20 ahead of the opening match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. Premium listeners will also have access to on-demand audio replays of all 64 matches throughout the tournament.

TuneIn is accessible on over 200 different major platforms and devices. To learn more about TuneIn and its FOX Sports integration visit us at www.TuneIn.com.

