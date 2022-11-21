Four Patent Litigation All-Stars Launch New Litigation Boutique Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nationally leading patent litigators Nicholas Groombridge, Jennifer H. Wu, J. Steven Baughman and Eric Alan Stone today announced the launch of a litigation boutique, Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP, with offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

The four, all most recently partners at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, will continue to focus on significant, high-stakes patent and related technology litigation in a broad range of industries.

“The four of us have been thinking about launching our own litigation boutique for quite some time, and we felt that the timing was finally right,” said Mr. Groombridge. “While we have greatly appreciated our time at Paul, Weiss, and have numerous close friends there, we look forward to continuing to work with leading companies across industries on their most important patent litigation matters.”

“Nick, Jennifer, Steve, and Eric are extraordinary patent litigators,” said Paul, Weiss Chairman Brad S. Karp. “We wish them the very best in their new firm, and look forward to collaborating with them in the future.”

Nicholas Groombridge is universally recognized as one of the nation’s leading patent trial lawyers. Over the past 35 years, Mr. Groombridge has been extensively involved in all aspects of patent litigation, including bench and jury trials. He has been lead counsel in over 150 patent infringement actions in federal district courts and has successfully argued more than 30 cases in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Mr. Groombridge has litigated patents in a wide variety of technical areas, including software, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, wireless networking, consumer electronics, specialty chemicals, automotive parts, financial services and medical devices. He has consistently handled significant patent infringement matters on behalf of clients including Amgen, Biogen, Garmin and others.

Mr. Groombridge is ranked in Chambers Global and Chambers USA as a Band 1 practitioner for Intellectual Property: Patent. The Legal 500 has described him as “a top-notch patent trial lawyer” and “an excellent strategic adviser,” who has “a unique understanding of the way people think and an ability to get a message across.” He has also been named a “National Litigation Star” for Intellectual Property by Benchmark Litigation, one of the Lawdragon “500 Leading Lawyers in America,” “Outstanding IP Litigator” by Managing Intellectual Property and an expert in patent law in the Guide to the World’s Leading Patent Practitioners and The Best Lawyers in America. He was recognized as one of IAM’s Global Leaders 2022.

Mr. Groombridge earned his LL.B. from the University of London; he is active in several professional societies, including the Federal Circuit Bar Association, of which he is a past president.

Jennifer H. Wu is a patent trial and appellate lawyer recognized for her “great advocacy skills at trials” and “outstanding work in cutting-edge biologics cases.” Ms. Wu has been widely recognized within the legal industry and the patent litigation bar for her achievements. In 2022, she was recognized by Chambers USA as an “Up and Coming” lawyer in the Intellectual Property: Patent (NY) category. In 2019, Ms. Wu was named to Benchmark Litigation’s “40 & Under Hot List – Northeast.” In 2018, she was selected by the New York Law Journal as a “Rising Star,” an award that recognizes top attorneys under the age 40. In 2017, Ms. Wu was a recipient of the “Best Under 40” award from the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA). She is a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of the Federal Circuit Bar Association (FCBA), and a former co-chair of the FCBA Patent Litigation Committee, the Mock Argument Committee, and the Rules Committee. Ms. Wu also has an active pro bono practice, and represents a number of Asian-American victims of racially motivated violence and their families. She received the New York Law Journal’s Diversity Initiative Award in 2022 in recognition of her pro bono work.

Ms. Wu earned her A.B. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University and her J.D. from New York University School of Law, where she received the Vanderbilt Medal for Service to the Law School Community and the President’s Service Award for Leadership. Following law school, Ms. Wu clerked for the Hon. Alan D. Lourie of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Steve Baughman is the leading practitioner nationally in handling post-grant trials before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). Named Law360’s first “IP MVP” for post-grant contributions in 2013, Steve was counsel on four first-day filings at the PTAB, including the first post-grant trial to reach final decision—recognized by Managing IP as “Milestone Case of the Year.” Over the first 4 ½ years of trials at the PTAB, Mr. Baughman amassed a 47-0 record in final written decisions on behalf of challengers, while also defending key patents on behalf of patent owners—eliminating or protecting patents linked to market valuations totaling well over $1 billion. For nearly 30 years he has represented leading international companies with their most significant disputes, serving clients such as Amgen, Samsung, Genentech, Fujitsu, Twitter, Motorola, SAP, and others.

IAM Patent 1000 has dubbed Mr. Baughman a “post-grant guru,” an “ace up [the] sleeve” and “a consummate all-round advocate,” with clients praising him as “an excellent strategist” and “superb on the technical detail and as up to date on recent developments in the law as it is possible to be.” Mr. Baughman was short-listed for Managing IP North America’s “Outstanding IP Litigator (PTAB)” in 2016 and for LMG Life Sciences’ “Post-Grant Proceedings Attorney of the Year” in 2018 and 2022. The Legal 500 has called him “the partner to rely on in a technical patent case,” and his work has also been recognized by IAM Global Leaders 2022, and Managing Intellectual Property IP Stars. Mr. Baughman helped form the PTAB Bar Association in 2016, and was an Officer and Director from its creation through his service as its President from March 2020 to May 2021. Prior to joining Paul, Weiss, he chaired the post-grant Patent Office trial practice at a leading firm, where he also opened their Tokyo office.

Mr. Baughman earned his B.S.E. in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Eric Stone is a stellar litigator with 25 years of experience. His patent practice is focused principally in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical areas, where he has represented innovators under the BPCIA and the Hatch-Waxman Act. He has represented Genentech, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Biogen, among many others, in important patent cases.

Mr. Stone is regularly recognized for his work in patent litigation by leading industry publications, including Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and others. He was recognized by IAM Patent 1000 as one of the world’s leading patent professionals in 2022, and in January 2022 was recognized by The American Lawyer for a major summary judgment victory for Genentech in the District of Delaware. Mr. Stone is an adjunct professor at the New York University School of Law, where he teaches patent litigation. He also has an active pro bono practice, and serves as a Trustee of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Mr. Stone earned his B.A. from Williams College and his J.D. from New York University School of Law. Following law school, Mr. Stone clerked for the Hon. Charles P. Sifton of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The new firm will have offices in New York and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.GroombridgeWu.com.

