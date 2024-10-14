Foundever® Named Top Global Leader in 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – CX Services Global Report for Intelligent Agent Experience and Intelligent CX and Global Leader in Digital Operations

The global CX leader is recognized as a Global Leader for the fifth consecutive year in this annual report

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundever®, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, is proud to announce that it has been named a Global Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services Global Report in quadrants assessing capabilities in Intelligent Agent Experience (a new quadrant for 2024), Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and Digital Operations. The global CX leader was ranked as a Top Global Leader in Intelligent Agent Experience and Intelligent CX and a continued Global Leader in Digital Operations.

“We are particularly proud of our accomplishments in this year’s ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center CX Services Global Report, highlighting our successful transformation within the dynamic customer experience management landscape,” said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & Founder of Foundever. “Being the Top Global Leader in two of the three quadrants is a testament to our strong position in the market. Our commitment to leveraging AI and advanced technologies enables us to provide outstanding experiences for our clients and employees alike. This recognition reflects our teams’ hard work and dedication, showcasing our innovative capabilities and competitive resilience.”

For the fifth consecutive year, Foundever was named a Global Leader in Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics), and the Top Leader in the category for the second successive year. Further, this year marks the fourth continuous year that Foundever was named a continued Leader in Digital Operations.

“Foundever prioritizes customer experience with a strong AI-led solution portfolio and deployment capabilities, cutting-edge digital capabilities and strategic partnerships,” said Namratha Dharshan, Chief Business Leader, ISG. “Foundever brings advanced AI-enabled co-pilots and auto-pilots, AI-driven learning and development (L&D) initiatives and flexible hybrid delivery to its agents. It also adopts a comprehensive approach to improve AX to drive operational excellence.”

The Global Quadrant Reports measured the capabilities of numerous contact center services. The Customer Experience Services Quadrant Reports were based upon:

Intelligent Agent Experience – Foundever has effectively deployed GenAI to enhance agent experience, boost productivity and performance, minimize repetitive tasks, and deliver a more natural, conversational experience, strengthening its market position.

– Foundever has effectively deployed GenAI to enhance agent experience, boost productivity and performance, minimize repetitive tasks, and deliver a more natural, conversational experience, strengthening its market position. Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) – Foundever has continued to be a Leader in this space with its highly differentiated CX-centric intellectual property products and offerings. However, more importantly, its ability to showcase the scale of CX-centric use case deployment is very high.

– Foundever has continued to be a Leader in this space with its highly differentiated CX-centric intellectual property products and offerings. However, more importantly, its ability to showcase the scale of CX-centric use case deployment is very high. Digital Operations – Foundever boasts a strong global presence across more than 45 countries and is investing further to bolster its global footprint, especially in APAC and EMEA. Further, Foundever is a leader for its robust CX service offerings backed by exemplary domain knowledge.

Download the full ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2024 report here and learn more about Foundever at foundever.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III ) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Foundever®

Foundever® is a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry. With 150,000 associates across the globe, we’re the team behind the best experiences for +800 of the world’s leading and digital-first brands. Our innovative CX solutions, technology and expertise are designed to support operational needs for our clients and deliver a seamless experience to customers in the moments that matter.

Supporting +9 million customer conversations every day in +60 languages across 45 countries, Foundever combines global strength and scale with the agile, entrepreneurial approach of our founder-led culture, enabling companies of all sizes and industries to transform their CX. Sitel Group and SYKES are now Foundever.

Get to know us at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media contacts

Rebecca Sanders, Foundever



media@foundever.com

Gabriel Hedengren, Camarco



foundever@camarco.co.uk



