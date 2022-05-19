Founded by Game Industry Vets, Azra Games Raises $15M in Seed Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz & NFX to Unlock the Power of web3 for Mainstream Games

First Title from Azra Games to Deliver the Ultimate Fantasy and Core Games Fun of Collectible & Combat Role Playing with web3 Real Value to Players

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Azra Games, a blockchain games company dedicated to building best-in-class collectible and combat RPGs for the web3 era, has raised $15M in a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (from both their games fund and crypto fund), with participation from NFX, Coinbase Ventures, Play Ventures and Franklin Templeton. Azra Games creates immersive game universes, with specialized in-game economies and virtual collectibles, powered by web3 technology. This seed funding will be used to accelerate development on Azra’s first game – an epic, sci-fi/fantasy collectibles and mass combat RPG code-named Project Arcanas.

“As a kid, I spent countless hours role playing with all of my different toys,” said Mark Otero, Founder & CEO, Azra Games. “At Azra, we are making a game to recreate this joy, to re-engage adults’ imaginations once again with the ultimate collectibles fantasy, combined with the ultimate fast-paced mix-and-match combat that is accessible yet deeply strategic. Imagine role playing giant monsters, robots and creatures, and leading your favorite heroes and villains to battle – and on top of satisfying game sessions, a vibrant marketplace and a sustainable economy based on real value that only web3 can unlock to deliver the most compelling and complete play experience.”

Founded by veteran game designer Mark Otero, best known for Electronic Arts’ top grossing Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and respected entrepreneurs Sonny Mayugba and Travis Boudreaux, Azra Games is re-imagining the delights of collecting toys and limited edition items through a dedicated NFT ecosystem. Azra’s first game will be prolific gamemaker Otero’s ninth in collectible and combat RPGs, as he is joined by a veteran game team with a deep history in the genre.

“CEO Mark Otero is a seasoned game director who was at the forefront of mobile free-to-play games with the hit franchise Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,” said Jonathan Lai, General Partner, a16z. “We’re excited to partner with Mark and the Azra team as they apply their expertise to web3 games in creating new types of gameplay and economy design.”

“We are incredibly impressed by what the team is building,” said Gigi Levy Weiss, NFX General Partner, known for high profile games investments like Moon Active, Playtika, Plarium and more. “I believe Azra will be the leader in blending amazing gameplay with digital ownership, offering ultimate value and entertainment to players.”

Azra Games’ backers represent selective and successful key figures across games and crypto companies and investors and also include industry luminaries like YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon, Twitch co-founder Justin Kan, and Dapper Labs co-founder Roham Gharegozlou.

To learn more about Azra, please visit azragames.com and follow along @AzraGames and on Discord.

About Azra Games

Azra is building high quality, unique collectible and combat games on the blockchain. Based in Sacramento, CA, the web3 games studio was founded by former EA and BioWare executive Mark Otero and serial entrepreneur Sonny Mayugba, and is backed by a16z and NFX. The company’s first title is a mass combat strategy RPG code-named Project Arcanas.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. The firm is stage agnostic, investing in seed to late-stage technology companies, across the consumer, enterprise, bio/healthcare, crypto, and fintech spaces. a16z has $19.2B in assets under management across multiple funds. See portfolio companies here: https://a16z.com/portfolio/.

About NFX

NFX is a leading seed-stage venture firm based in San Francisco, CA, and Herzlia, Israel. Founded by entrepreneurs who built 10 companies with more than $10 billion in exits across multiple industries and regions, NFX is transforming how true innovators are funded. With expertise in platforms and network effects, NFX partners with the world’s best founders to solve problems – at scale – with the power of technology. Learn more at https://nfx.com.

Contacts

Sibel Sunar



fortyseven communications for Azra Games



azra@fortyseven.com