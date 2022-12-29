<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Foundation Automotive Corp. Launches Revolutionary evrdrive Experience Center in Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundation Automotive Corp. is excited to announce the launch of its first evrdrive experience center, located in The Woodlands Mall. evrdrive is a revolutionary e-commerce automotive company specializing in used car sales. The new experience center is a state-of-the-art facility with a proprietary hologram display in the showroom that allows customers to browse and purchase vehicles in an immersive and interactive way.


“We are thrilled to open our first Experience Center and bring our innovated retail concept to the Woodlands community,” said Brian Singh, CEO of evrdrive. “Our goal is to make the car-buying experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible. Our full-scale hologram display allows customers to explore our entire inventory in a visually stunning, and unique way.”

Customers can explore the hologram display and learn about the features, options, and pricing of each car, as well as schedule test drives, deliveries, and complete the purchase process on site. In addition, the experience center offers a range of amenities, including a coffee bar, comfortable seating areas, and knowledgeable staff to assist customers with their needs.

“We believe that evrdrive is the future of automotive retail, and we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Cole Kutschinski, SVP of Foundation Automotive. “We look forward to expanding our presence in The Woodlands and other markets soon.”

The evrdrive Experience Center is open for business and ready to serve customers in the Woodlands area and beyond to experience the newest, revolutionary way to shop for a used car. For more information, visit www.evrdrive.com or stop by the Experience Center at The Woodlands Mall.

Contacts

Jaclynn Sciberras

(403) 860-4594

jaclynns@foundationauto.com

