Forward Industries Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for February 12, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) (the "Company" or “Forward Industries”), the leading Solana treasury company, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Forward Industries’ executive team will host the conference call and webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-2991

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0925

Webcast: FWDI's FQ1'26 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company’s Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustries.com.

