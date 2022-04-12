Home Business Wire Fortune Brands Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor...
Fortune Brands Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), an industry-leading home and security products company, will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and David Barry, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at http://ir.fbhs.com/events.cfm. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands’ 28,000 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.

The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

