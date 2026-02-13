Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Highlights:
- Q4 2025 sales were $1.1 billion, a decrease of 2 percent versus Q4 2024; sales excluding the impact of China were flat
- Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) were $0.63, a decrease of 25 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $0.86, a decrease of 12 percent versus Q4 2024
- Full-year 2025 sales were $4.5 billion, a decrease of 3 percent versus 2024; sales excluding the impact of China were down 1 percent
- Full-year 2025 EPS were $2.47, a decrease of 34 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $3.61, a decrease of 12 percent versus 2024
- Full-year 2026 guidance reflects continued uncertain external environment as Company remains focused on outperforming its end markets while executing initiatives to drive long-term margin improvements
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or "Fortune Brands" or the "Company"), an industry-leading home, security and digital products company whose purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens, today announced fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results.
“In the fourth quarter and for the full year, our team navigated a challenging external environment. I’m proud of the way we responded to the external uncertainty while still driving meaningful progress across our strategic initiatives,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “However, we are not satisfied with our current profitability, and we are identifying further opportunities to structurally improve our performance and return the business to the level of profitability we expect. This includes taking decisive actions to refine our cost structure, optimize our operations and improve efficiency in a market that we believe will continue to be challenging.”
"In 2025, we outperformed our end market, and we remain confident in our strategy and will continue to invest in growth - specifically in brand building, meaningful innovation, and investing in our people. We are committed to operating with discipline today while positioning the business to win for years to come, particularly when markets return to growth,” said Fink.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Q4 2025 Total Company Results
Reported Net Sales
Operating Income
Operating Margin
EPS
Q4 2025 GAAP
$1,077.5
$121.6
11.3%
$0.63
Change
(2.4%)
(31.8%)
(480) bps
(25.0%)
Reported Net Sales
Operating Income Before Charges / Gains
Operating Margin
Before Charges / Gains
EPS
Before Charges / Gains
Q4 2025 Non-GAAP
$1,077.5
$158.3
14.7%
$0.86
Change
(2.4%)
(12.8)%
(170) bps
(12.2%)
Q4 2025 Segment Results
Net Sales
Change
Operating Margin
Change
Operating Margin
Before Charges/Gains
Change
Water Innovations
$616.8
(4.3%)
22.2%
(130) bps
22.8%
(90) bps
Outdoors
$294.9
(2.7%)
8.0%
(990) bps
14.2%
(400) bps
Security
$165.8
5.9%
8.1%
(80) bps
13.4%
410 bps
Full-Year 2025 Results
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Full-Year 2025 Total Company Results
Reported Net Sales
Operating Income
Operating Margin
EPS
FY 2025 GAAP
$4,463.2
$516.1
11.6%
$2.47
Change
(3.2%)
(30.1%)
(440) bps
(34.1%)
Reported Net Sales
Operating Income Before Charges / Gains
Operating Margin
Before Charges / Gains
EPS
Before Charges / Gains
FY 2025 Non-GAAP
$4,463.2
$699.4
15.7%
$3.61
Change
(3.2%)
(10.4%)
(120) bps
(12.4%)
Full-Year 2025 Segment Results
Net Sales
Change
Operating Margin
Change
Operating Margin
Before Charges/Gains
Change
Water Innovations
$2,447.6
(4.6%)
22.2%
(100) bps
23.3%
(20) bps
Outdoors
$1,323.0
(2.0%)
6.3%
(840) bps
13.3%
(280) bps
Security
$692.6
(0.2%)
11.5%
(300) bps
15.1%
(100) bps
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet and generated $208.2 million of operating cash flow and $183.7 million of free cash flow in the quarter. For the full year, the Company generated $478.6 million of operating cash flow and $366.8 million of free cash flow, which represents a cash conversion ratio of over 120 percent. The Company finished the year with $1,126.6 million of liquidity. The Company recently extended its existing $1.25 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility for an additional five-year term.
As of the end of the fourth quarter 2025:
Net debt
$2.3 billion
Net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains
2.6x
Cash
$264.0 million
Amount available under revolving credit facility
$862.6 million
2026 Full-Year Guidance
“Our full-year 2026 guidance reflects a measured planning approach, given continued uncertainty around the timing and pace of improvement in our end markets. I am confident in our ability to continue executing at a high level, supported by our cost discipline, and our strong balance sheet and cash flow. Further, we are taking actions to optimize our footprint and sharpen resource allocation towards our highest-growth opportunities, which should be visible as we exit the year and benefit our earnings trajectory into the future,” said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer Jon Baksht.
2026 Full-Year Guidance
TOTAL COMPANY FINANCIAL METRICS
Net sales
Flat to 2.0%
EPS before charges / gains
$3.35 to $3.65
2026 Market and Financial Assumptions
2026 Full-Year Assumptions
MARKET
Global market
Down low single digits
U.S. market
Down low single digits
U.S. R&R
Down low single digits
U.S. SFNC
Down mid single digits
China market
Down low double digits
TOTAL COMPANY FINANCIAL METRICS
Operating margin before charges / gains
14.5% to 15.5%
Cash flow from operations
$540 million to $560 million
Free cash flow
$400 million to $450 million
SEGMENT FINANCIAL METRICS
Water Innovations net sales
Flat to 2.0%
Water Innovations operating margin before charges / gains
22.0% to 23.0%
Outdoors net sales
(0.5%) to 1.5%
Outdoors operating margin before charges / gains
11.5% to 12.5%
Security net sales
Flat to 3.0%
Security operating margin before charges / gains
15.5% to 16.5%
OTHER ITEMS
Corporate expense
$155 million to $165 million
Interest expense
$110 million to $115 million
Capex
$110 million to $140 million
Tax rate
24.0% to 24.5%
Share count
120.0 million to 120.5 million
For certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures (as used in this press release, operating margin before charges / gains on a full Company and segment basis, EPS before charges / gains, and free cash flow), the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure to the GAAP financial measure is unavailable due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and / or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, including the high variability and low visibility with respect to gains and losses associated with our defined benefit plans, which are excluded from EPS before charges / gains, and restructuring and other charges, which are excluded from operating margin before charges / gains and EPS before charges / gains. Additionally, estimating such GAAP measures and providing a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company’s accounting policies for future periods requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures are estimated consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) is an industry-leading home, security and digital products company whose purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens. The Company makes innovative products for residential and commercial environments, with a growing focus on digital solutions and products that add luxury, contribute to safety and enhance sustainability. The Company’s trusted brands include Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, SpringWell, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe and Yale residential. Learn more at www.fbin.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or financial condition in addition to statements regarding our expectations for the markets in which we operate, general business strategies, expected impacts from recently-announced organizational and leadership changes, the market potential of our brands, trends in the housing market, the potential impact of costs, including material and labor costs, the potential impact of inflation, expected capital spending, expected pension contributions or de-risking initiatives, the expected impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions, the anticipated impact of recently issued accounting standards on our financial statements, and other matters that are not historical in nature. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “outlook,” “positioned,” “confident,” “opportunity,” “focus,” "on track" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of our management about our industry, business and future financial results, available at the time this press release is issued. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to: (i) our reliance on the North American and Chinese home improvement, repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels, (ii) the housing market, downward changes in the general economy, unfavorable interest rates or other business conditions, (iii) the competitive nature of consumer and trade brand businesses, (iv) our ability to execute on our strategic plans and the effectiveness of our strategies in the face of business competition, (v) our reliance on key customers and suppliers, including wholesale distributors and dealers and retailers, (vi) risks relating to rapidly evolving technological change, (vii) risks associated with our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency and flexibility, (viii) risks associated with global commodity and energy availability and price volatility, as well as the possibility of sustained inflation, (ix) delays or outages in our information technology systems or computer networks or breaches of our information technology systems or other cybersecurity incidents, (x) risks associated with doing business globally, including changes in trade-related tariffs (including recent U.S. tariffs announced or imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any reciprocal actions taken by such countries) and risks with uncertain trade environments, (xi) risks associated with the disruption of operations, including as a result of severe weather events, (xii) our inability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xiii) risks associated with strategic acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating acquired companies and the inability to achieve the expected financial results and benefits of transactions, (xiv) impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other acquired intangible assets, (xv) risks of increases in our defined benefit-related costs and funding requirements, (xvi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints, (xvii) the effect of climate change and the impact of related changes in government regulations and consumer preferences, (xviii) risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters, (xix) potential liabilities and costs from claims and litigation, (xx) changes in government and industry regulatory standards, (xxi) future tax law changes or the interpretation of existing tax laws, and (xxii) our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property rights. These and other factors are discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as diluted earnings per share before charges / gains, operating income before charges / gains, operating margin before charges / gains, general and administrative expenses before charges/gains, net debt, net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains, net sales excluding the impact of China, free cash flow and cash conversion (defined as free cash flow divided by GAAP net income). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.
FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
Net sales (GAAP)
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
$ Change
% Change
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
$ Change
% Change
Water
616.8
644.6
(27.8
)
(4.3
)
2,447.6
2,564.6
(117.0
)
(4.6
)
Outdoors
294.9
303.0
(8.1
)
(2.7
)
1,323.0
1,350.1
(27.1
)
(2.0
)
Security
165.8
156.5
9.3
5.9
692.6
694.3
(1.7
)
(0.2
)
Total net sales
1,077.5
1,104.1
(26.6
)
(2.4
)
4,463.2
4,609.0
(145.8
)
(3.2
)
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
$ Change
% Change
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
$ Change
% Change
WATER
Operating income (GAAP)
137.1
151.4
(14.3
)
(9.4
)
542.2
595.1
(52.9
)
(8.9
)
Restructuring charges
0.7
1.0
(0.3
)
(26.0
)
21.0
5.9
15.1
256.6
Other charges/(gains)
Cost of products sold
(0.8
)
0.1
(0.9
)
(900.0
)
-
2.5
(2.5
)
(100.0
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
0.1
-
0.1
100.0
3.8
-
3.8
100.0
Amortization of inventory step-up (e)
-
-
-
-
-
0.3
(0.3
)
(100.0
)
Asset impairment charge (f)
3.5
-
3.5
100.0
3.5
-
3.5
100.0
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
140.6
152.5
(11.9
)
(7.8
)
570.5
603.8
(33.3
)
(5.5
)
OUTDOORS
Operating income (GAAP)
23.7
54.1
(30.4
)
(56.2
)
83.5
198.0
(114.5
)
(57.8
)
Restructuring charges
0.6
0.1
0.5
500.0
5.5
5.0
0.5
10.0
Other charges/(gains)
Cost of products sold
(0.6
)
1.0
(1.6
)
(160.0
)
8.2
14.8
(6.6
)
(44.6
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-
-
-
-
7.2
0.2
7.0
3,500.0
Asset impairment charge (f)
-
-
-
-
50.1
-
50.1
100.0
Manufacturing facility fire (g)
18.1
-
18.1
100.0
21.1
-
21.1
100.0
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
41.8
55.2
(13.4
)
(24.3
)
175.6
218.0
(42.4
)
(19.4
)
SECURITY
Operating income (GAAP)
13.5
13.9
(0.4
)
(2.9
)
79.9
100.4
(20.5
)
(20.4
)
Restructuring charges
0.4
0.7
(0.3
)
(42.9
)
7.8
3.8
4.0
105.3
Other charges/(gains)
Cost of products sold
(0.4
)
-
(0.4
)
(100.0
)
3.4
7.7
(4.3
)
(55.8
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8.7
-
8.7
100.0
13.8
-
13.8
100.0
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
22.2
14.6
7.6
52.1
104.9
111.9
(7.0
)
(6.3
)
CORPORATE
Corporate expense (GAAP)
(52.7
)
(41.1
)
(11.6
)
(28.2
)
(189.5
)
(155.6
)
(33.9
)
(21.8
)
Restructuring charges
1.4
0.4
1.0
(250.0
)
18.1
1.5
16.6
1,106.7
Other charges/(gains)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5.0
-
5.0
(100.0
)
16.8
0.6
16.2
(2,701.7
)
ASSA transaction expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
(0.4
)
100.0
Transformation costs (h)
-
-
-
-
3.0
-
3.0
(100.0
)
General and administrative expenses before charges/gains (a)
(46.3
)
(40.7
)
(5.6
)
(13.8
)
(151.6
)
(153.1
)
1.5
1.0
TOTAL COMPANY
Operating income (GAAP)
121.6
178.3
(56.7
)
(31.8
)
516.1
737.9
(221.8
)
(30.1
)
Restructuring charges
3.1
2.2
0.9
42.7
52.4
16.2
36.2
223.5
Other charges/(gains)
Cost of products sold
(1.8
)
1.1
(2.9
)
(263.6
)
11.6
25.0
(13.4
)
(53.6
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13.8
-
13.8
100.0
41.6
0.8
40.8
5,101.3
ASSA transaction expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
(0.4
)
(100.0
)
Amortization of inventory step-up (e)
-
-
-
-
-
0.3
(0.3
)
(100.0
)
Asset impairment charge (f)
3.5
-
3.5
100.0
53.6
-
53.6
100.0
Transformation costs (h)
-
-
-
-
3.0
-
3.0
100.0
Manufacturing facility fire (g)
18.1
-
18.1
100.0
21.1
-
21.1
100.0
Operating income before charges/gains (a)
158.3
181.6
(23.3
)
(12.8
)
699.4
780.6
(81.2
)
(10.4
)
(a) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP)
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
264.0
$
381.1
Accounts receivable, net
513.1
514.4
Inventories
1,024.9
960.3
Other current assets
172.2
151.6
Total current assets
1,974.2
2,007.4
Property, plant and equipment, net
805.9
999.2
Goodwill
2,006.4
1,992.0
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
1,231.7
1,297.2
Assets held for sale
113.8
3.2
Other assets
388.6
262.8
Total assets
$
6,520.6
$
6,561.8
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$
-
$
499.6
Accounts payable
524.6
513.9
Other current liabilities
547.0
588.8
Total current liabilities
1,071.6
1,602.3
Long-term debt
2,544.9
2,173.7
Deferred income taxes
146.9
117.4
Other non-current liabilities
368.6
246.4
Total liabilities
4,132.0
4,139.8
Stockholders' equity
2,388.6
2,422.0
Total equity
2,388.6
2,422.0
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,520.6
$
6,561.8
FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
Operating activities
Net income
$
298.8
$
471.9
Depreciation and amortization
194.4
193.6
Non-cash lease expense
51.6
38.6
Deferred taxes
32.3
0.2
Asset impairment charge
53.6
-
Other non-cash items
21.2
54.9
Changes in assets and liabilities, net
(173.3
)
(91.4
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
478.6
$
667.8
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
$
(111.8
)
$
(193.3
)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
6.9
26.9
Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(135.4
)
Other investing activities, net
-
(1.1
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(104.9
)
$
(302.9
)
Financing activities
Increase in debt, net
$
(130.0
)
$
-
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
4.5
15.5
Treasury stock purchases
(247.8
)
(240.4
)
Dividends to stockholders
(120.6
)
(119.6
)
Other items, net
(9.4
)
(18.9
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$
(503.3
)
$
(363.4
)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
$
11.5
$
(11.5
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
$
(118.1
)
$
(10.0
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period
385.5
395.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period
$
267.4
$
385.5
*Restricted cash of $1.4 million and $2.0 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of December 27, 2025. Restricted cash of $1.3 million and $3.1 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of December 28, 2024.
FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP) TO FREE CASH FLOW AND CASH CONVERSION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
FREE CASH FLOW
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 27, 2025
Cash flow from operations (GAAP)
$
208.2
Less:
Capital expenditures
24.5
Free cash flow (i)
$
183.7
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
2026 Full Year
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
Estimate
Cash flow from operations (GAAP)
$
478.6
$
667.8
$540 to $560
Less:
Capital expenditures
$
111.8
$
193.3
$110 to $140
Free cash flow (i)
$
366.8
$
474.5
$400 to $450
CASH CONVERSION RATIO
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 27, 2025
Free cash flow (i)
$
366.8
Net Income
$
298.8
Cash conversion ratio (k)
122.8
%
(i) (k)
For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page
|FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
% Change
December 27, 2025
December 28, 2024
% Change
Net sales
1,077.5
1,104.1
(2.4
)
4,463.2
4,609.0
(3.2
)
Cost of products sold
605.3
596.4
1.5
2,473.8
2,542.7
(2.7
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
325.2
309.3
5.1
1,292.1
1,239.1
4.3
Amortization of intangible assets
18.8
18.0
4.4
75.2
73.1
2.9
Asset impairment charge
3.5
-
NM
53.6
-
NM
Restructuring charges
3.1
2.1
47.6
52.4
16.2
223.5
Operating income
121.6
178.3
(31.8
)
516.1
737.9
(30.1
)
Interest expense
26.8
27.9
(3.9
)
115.2
120.5
(4.4
)
Other (income)/expense, net
1.6
17.1
(90.6
)
(4.1
)
11.9
(134.5
)
Income before taxes
93.2
133.3
(30.1
)
405.0
605.5
(33.1
)
Income tax
16.8
28.2
(40.4
)
106.2
133.6
(20.5
)
Net income
76.4
105.1
(27.3
)
298.8
471.9
(36.7
)
Diluted earnings per common share
Net income
0.63
0.84
(25.0
)
2.47
3.75
(34.1
)
Diluted average number of shares outstanding
120.4
125.1
(3.8
)
121.2
125.7
(3.6
)
NM = Not Meaningful
Contacts
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Curt Worthington
Investor.Questions@fbin.com
