Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Q4 2025 sales were $1.1 billion, a decrease of 2 percent versus Q4 2024; sales excluding the impact of China were flat

Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) were $0.63, a decrease of 25 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $0.86, a decrease of 12 percent versus Q4 2024

Full-year 2025 sales were $4.5 billion, a decrease of 3 percent versus 2024; sales excluding the impact of China were down 1 percent

Full-year 2025 EPS were $2.47, a decrease of 34 percent versus a year ago; EPS before charges / gains were $3.61, a decrease of 12 percent versus 2024

Full-year 2026 guidance reflects continued uncertain external environment as Company remains focused on outperforming its end markets while executing initiatives to drive long-term margin improvements

“In the fourth quarter and for the full year, our team navigated a challenging external environment. I’m proud of the way we responded to the external uncertainty while still driving meaningful progress across our strategic initiatives,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink. “However, we are not satisfied with our current profitability, and we are identifying further opportunities to structurally improve our performance and return the business to the level of profitability we expect. This includes taking decisive actions to refine our cost structure, optimize our operations and improve efficiency in a market that we believe will continue to be challenging.”

"In 2025, we outperformed our end market, and we remain confident in our strategy and will continue to invest in growth - specifically in brand building, meaningful innovation, and investing in our people. We are committed to operating with discipline today while positioning the business to win for years to come, particularly when markets return to growth,” said Fink.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited Q4 2025 Total Company Results Reported Net Sales Operating Income Operating Margin EPS Q4 2025 GAAP $1,077.5 $121.6 11.3% $0.63 Change (2.4%) (31.8%) (480) bps (25.0%) Reported Net Sales Operating Income Before Charges / Gains Operating Margin Before Charges / Gains EPS Before Charges / Gains Q4 2025 Non-GAAP $1,077.5 $158.3 14.7% $0.86 Change (2.4%) (12.8)% (170) bps (12.2%)

Q4 2025 Segment Results Net Sales Change Operating Margin Change Operating Margin Before Charges/Gains Change Water Innovations $616.8 (4.3%) 22.2% (130) bps 22.8% (90) bps Outdoors $294.9 (2.7%) 8.0% (990) bps 14.2% (400) bps Security $165.8 5.9% 8.1% (80) bps 13.4% 410 bps

Full-Year 2025 Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited Full-Year 2025 Total Company Results Reported Net Sales Operating Income Operating Margin EPS FY 2025 GAAP $4,463.2 $516.1 11.6% $2.47 Change (3.2%) (30.1%) (440) bps (34.1%) Reported Net Sales Operating Income Before Charges / Gains Operating Margin Before Charges / Gains EPS Before Charges / Gains FY 2025 Non-GAAP $4,463.2 $699.4 15.7% $3.61 Change (3.2%) (10.4%) (120) bps (12.4%)

Full-Year 2025 Segment Results Net Sales Change Operating Margin Change Operating Margin Before Charges/Gains Change Water Innovations $2,447.6 (4.6%) 22.2% (100) bps 23.3% (20) bps Outdoors $1,323.0 (2.0%) 6.3% (840) bps 13.3% (280) bps Security $692.6 (0.2%) 11.5% (300) bps 15.1% (100) bps

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company exited the quarter with a strong balance sheet and generated $208.2 million of operating cash flow and $183.7 million of free cash flow in the quarter. For the full year, the Company generated $478.6 million of operating cash flow and $366.8 million of free cash flow, which represents a cash conversion ratio of over 120 percent. The Company finished the year with $1,126.6 million of liquidity. The Company recently extended its existing $1.25 billion Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility for an additional five-year term.

As of the end of the fourth quarter 2025:

Net debt $2.3 billion Net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains 2.6x Cash $264.0 million Amount available under revolving credit facility $862.6 million

2026 Full-Year Guidance

“Our full-year 2026 guidance reflects a measured planning approach, given continued uncertainty around the timing and pace of improvement in our end markets. I am confident in our ability to continue executing at a high level, supported by our cost discipline, and our strong balance sheet and cash flow. Further, we are taking actions to optimize our footprint and sharpen resource allocation towards our highest-growth opportunities, which should be visible as we exit the year and benefit our earnings trajectory into the future,” said Fortune Brands Chief Financial Officer Jon Baksht.

2026 Full-Year Guidance TOTAL COMPANY FINANCIAL METRICS Net sales Flat to 2.0% EPS before charges / gains $3.35 to $3.65

2026 Market and Financial Assumptions 2026 Full-Year Assumptions MARKET Global market Down low single digits U.S. market Down low single digits U.S. R&R Down low single digits U.S. SFNC Down mid single digits China market Down low double digits TOTAL COMPANY FINANCIAL METRICS Operating margin before charges / gains 14.5% to 15.5% Cash flow from operations $540 million to $560 million Free cash flow $400 million to $450 million SEGMENT FINANCIAL METRICS Water Innovations net sales Flat to 2.0% Water Innovations operating margin before charges / gains 22.0% to 23.0% Outdoors net sales (0.5%) to 1.5% Outdoors operating margin before charges / gains 11.5% to 12.5% Security net sales Flat to 3.0% Security operating margin before charges / gains 15.5% to 16.5% OTHER ITEMS Corporate expense $155 million to $165 million Interest expense $110 million to $115 million Capex $110 million to $140 million Tax rate 24.0% to 24.5% Share count 120.0 million to 120.5 million

For certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures (as used in this press release, operating margin before charges / gains on a full Company and segment basis, EPS before charges / gains, and free cash flow), the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure because the information needed to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure to the GAAP financial measure is unavailable due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and / or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, including the high variability and low visibility with respect to gains and losses associated with our defined benefit plans, which are excluded from EPS before charges / gains, and restructuring and other charges, which are excluded from operating margin before charges / gains and EPS before charges / gains. Additionally, estimating such GAAP measures and providing a meaningful reconciliation consistent with the Company’s accounting policies for future periods requires a level of precision that is unavailable for these future periods and cannot be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures are estimated consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations for our business, operations, financial performance or financial condition in addition to statements regarding our expectations for the markets in which we operate, general business strategies, expected impacts from recently-announced organizational and leadership changes, the market potential of our brands, trends in the housing market, the potential impact of costs, including material and labor costs, the potential impact of inflation, expected capital spending, expected pension contributions or de-risking initiatives, the expected impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions, the anticipated impact of recently issued accounting standards on our financial statements, and other matters that are not historical in nature. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “outlook,” “positioned,” “confident,” “opportunity,” “focus,” "on track" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections of our management about our industry, business and future financial results, available at the time this press release is issued. Although we believe that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements, including but not limited to: (i) our reliance on the North American and Chinese home improvement, repair and remodel and new home construction activity levels, (ii) the housing market, downward changes in the general economy, unfavorable interest rates or other business conditions, (iii) the competitive nature of consumer and trade brand businesses, (iv) our ability to execute on our strategic plans and the effectiveness of our strategies in the face of business competition, (v) our reliance on key customers and suppliers, including wholesale distributors and dealers and retailers, (vi) risks relating to rapidly evolving technological change, (vii) risks associated with our ability to improve organizational productivity and global supply chain efficiency and flexibility, (viii) risks associated with global commodity and energy availability and price volatility, as well as the possibility of sustained inflation, (ix) delays or outages in our information technology systems or computer networks or breaches of our information technology systems or other cybersecurity incidents, (x) risks associated with doing business globally, including changes in trade-related tariffs (including recent U.S. tariffs announced or imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any reciprocal actions taken by such countries) and risks with uncertain trade environments, (xi) risks associated with the disruption of operations, including as a result of severe weather events, (xii) our inability to obtain raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, (xiii) risks associated with strategic acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures, including difficulties integrating acquired companies and the inability to achieve the expected financial results and benefits of transactions, (xiv) impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other acquired intangible assets, (xv) risks of increases in our defined benefit-related costs and funding requirements, (xvi) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and other labor constraints, (xvii) the effect of climate change and the impact of related changes in government regulations and consumer preferences, (xviii) risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters, (xix) potential liabilities and costs from claims and litigation, (xx) changes in government and industry regulatory standards, (xxi) future tax law changes or the interpretation of existing tax laws, and (xxii) our ability to secure and protect our intellectual property rights. These and other factors are discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or changes to future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as diluted earnings per share before charges / gains, operating income before charges / gains, operating margin before charges / gains, general and administrative expenses before charges/gains, net debt, net debt to EBITDA before charges / gains, net sales excluding the impact of China, free cash flow and cash conversion (defined as free cash flow divided by GAAP net income). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Net sales (GAAP) December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 $ Change % Change December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 $ Change % Change Water 616.8 644.6 (27.8 ) (4.3 ) 2,447.6 2,564.6 (117.0 ) (4.6 ) Outdoors 294.9 303.0 (8.1 ) (2.7 ) 1,323.0 1,350.1 (27.1 ) (2.0 ) Security 165.8 156.5 9.3 5.9 692.6 694.3 (1.7 ) (0.2 ) Total net sales 1,077.5 1,104.1 (26.6 ) (2.4 ) 4,463.2 4,609.0 (145.8 ) (3.2 )

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO OPERATING INCOME BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS (In millions) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 $ Change % Change December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 $ Change % Change WATER Operating income (GAAP) 137.1 151.4 (14.3 ) (9.4 ) 542.2 595.1 (52.9 ) (8.9 ) Restructuring charges 0.7 1.0 (0.3 ) (26.0 ) 21.0 5.9 15.1 256.6 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold (0.8 ) 0.1 (0.9 ) (900.0 ) - 2.5 (2.5 ) (100.0 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 0.1 - 0.1 100.0 3.8 - 3.8 100.0 Amortization of inventory step-up (e) - - - - - 0.3 (0.3 ) (100.0 ) Asset impairment charge (f) 3.5 - 3.5 100.0 3.5 - 3.5 100.0 Operating income before charges/gains (a) 140.6 152.5 (11.9 ) (7.8 ) 570.5 603.8 (33.3 ) (5.5 ) OUTDOORS Operating income (GAAP) 23.7 54.1 (30.4 ) (56.2 ) 83.5 198.0 (114.5 ) (57.8 ) Restructuring charges 0.6 0.1 0.5 500.0 5.5 5.0 0.5 10.0 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold (0.6 ) 1.0 (1.6 ) (160.0 ) 8.2 14.8 (6.6 ) (44.6 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses - - - - 7.2 0.2 7.0 3,500.0 Asset impairment charge (f) - - - - 50.1 - 50.1 100.0 Manufacturing facility fire (g) 18.1 - 18.1 100.0 21.1 - 21.1 100.0 Operating income before charges/gains (a) 41.8 55.2 (13.4 ) (24.3 ) 175.6 218.0 (42.4 ) (19.4 ) SECURITY Operating income (GAAP) 13.5 13.9 (0.4 ) (2.9 ) 79.9 100.4 (20.5 ) (20.4 ) Restructuring charges 0.4 0.7 (0.3 ) (42.9 ) 7.8 3.8 4.0 105.3 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold (0.4 ) - (0.4 ) (100.0 ) 3.4 7.7 (4.3 ) (55.8 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 8.7 - 8.7 100.0 13.8 - 13.8 100.0 Operating income before charges/gains (a) 22.2 14.6 7.6 52.1 104.9 111.9 (7.0 ) (6.3 ) CORPORATE Corporate expense (GAAP) (52.7 ) (41.1 ) (11.6 ) (28.2 ) (189.5 ) (155.6 ) (33.9 ) (21.8 ) Restructuring charges 1.4 0.4 1.0 (250.0 ) 18.1 1.5 16.6 1,106.7 Other charges/(gains) Selling, general and administrative expenses 5.0 - 5.0 (100.0 ) 16.8 0.6 16.2 (2,701.7 ) ASSA transaction expenses (d) - - - - - 0.4 (0.4 ) 100.0 Transformation costs (h) - - - - 3.0 - 3.0 (100.0 ) General and administrative expenses before charges/gains (a) (46.3 ) (40.7 ) (5.6 ) (13.8 ) (151.6 ) (153.1 ) 1.5 1.0 TOTAL COMPANY Operating income (GAAP) 121.6 178.3 (56.7 ) (31.8 ) 516.1 737.9 (221.8 ) (30.1 ) Restructuring charges 3.1 2.2 0.9 42.7 52.4 16.2 36.2 223.5 Other charges/(gains) Cost of products sold (1.8 ) 1.1 (2.9 ) (263.6 ) 11.6 25.0 (13.4 ) (53.6 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 13.8 - 13.8 100.0 41.6 0.8 40.8 5,101.3 ASSA transaction expenses (d) - - - - - 0.4 (0.4 ) (100.0 ) Amortization of inventory step-up (e) - - - - - 0.3 (0.3 ) (100.0 ) Asset impairment charge (f) 3.5 - 3.5 100.0 53.6 - 53.6 100.0 Transformation costs (h) - - - - 3.0 - 3.0 100.0 Manufacturing facility fire (g) 18.1 - 18.1 100.0 21.1 - 21.1 100.0 Operating income before charges/gains (a) 158.3 181.6 (23.3 ) (12.8 ) 699.4 780.6 (81.2 ) (10.4 ) (a) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (GAAP) (In millions) (Unaudited) December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 264.0 $ 381.1 Accounts receivable, net 513.1 514.4 Inventories 1,024.9 960.3 Other current assets 172.2 151.6 Total current assets 1,974.2 2,007.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 805.9 999.2 Goodwill 2,006.4 1,992.0 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,231.7 1,297.2 Assets held for sale 113.8 3.2 Other assets 388.6 262.8 Total assets $ 6,520.6 $ 6,561.8 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ - $ 499.6 Accounts payable 524.6 513.9 Other current liabilities 547.0 588.8 Total current liabilities 1,071.6 1,602.3 Long-term debt 2,544.9 2,173.7 Deferred income taxes 146.9 117.4 Other non-current liabilities 368.6 246.4 Total liabilities 4,132.0 4,139.8 Stockholders' equity 2,388.6 2,422.0 Total equity 2,388.6 2,422.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,520.6 $ 6,561.8

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Operating activities Net income $ 298.8 $ 471.9 Depreciation and amortization 194.4 193.6 Non-cash lease expense 51.6 38.6 Deferred taxes 32.3 0.2 Asset impairment charge 53.6 - Other non-cash items 21.2 54.9 Changes in assets and liabilities, net (173.3 ) (91.4 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 478.6 $ 667.8 Investing activities Capital expenditures $ (111.8 ) $ (193.3 ) Proceeds from the disposition of assets 6.9 26.9 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (135.4 ) Other investing activities, net - (1.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (104.9 ) $ (302.9 ) Financing activities Increase in debt, net $ (130.0 ) $ - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4.5 15.5 Treasury stock purchases (247.8 ) (240.4 ) Dividends to stockholders (120.6 ) (119.6 ) Other items, net (9.4 ) (18.9 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ (503.3 ) $ (363.4 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash $ 11.5 $ (11.5 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (118.1 ) $ (10.0 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at beginning of period 385.5 395.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash* at end of period $ 267.4 $ 385.5 *Restricted cash of $1.4 million and $2.0 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of December 27, 2025. Restricted cash of $1.3 million and $3.1 million is included in Other current assets and Other assets, respectively, as of December 28, 2024.

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (GAAP) TO FREE CASH FLOW AND CASH CONVERSION (In millions) (Unaudited) FREE CASH FLOW Thirteen Weeks Ended December 27, 2025 Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 208.2 Less: Capital expenditures 24.5 Free cash flow (i) $ 183.7

Fifty-Two Weeks Ended 2026 Full Year December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Estimate Cash flow from operations (GAAP) $ 478.6 $ 667.8 $540 to $560 Less: Capital expenditures $ 111.8 $ 193.3 $110 to $140 Free cash flow (i) $ 366.8 $ 474.5 $400 to $450

CASH CONVERSION RATIO Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2025 Free cash flow (i) $ 366.8 Net Income $ 298.8 Cash conversion ratio (k) 122.8 %

(i) (k) For definitions of Non-GAAP measures, see Definitions of Terms page

FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (GAAP) (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 % Change December 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 % Change Net sales 1,077.5 1,104.1 (2.4 ) 4,463.2 4,609.0 (3.2 ) Cost of products sold 605.3 596.4 1.5 2,473.8 2,542.7 (2.7 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 325.2 309.3 5.1 1,292.1 1,239.1 4.3 Amortization of intangible assets 18.8 18.0 4.4 75.2 73.1 2.9 Asset impairment charge 3.5 - NM 53.6 - NM Restructuring charges 3.1 2.1 47.6 52.4 16.2 223.5 Operating income 121.6 178.3 (31.8 ) 516.1 737.9 (30.1 ) Interest expense 26.8 27.9 (3.9 ) 115.2 120.5 (4.4 ) Other (income)/expense, net 1.6 17.1 (90.6 ) (4.1 ) 11.9 (134.5 ) Income before taxes 93.2 133.3 (30.1 ) 405.0 605.5 (33.1 ) Income tax 16.8 28.2 (40.4 ) 106.2 133.6 (20.5 ) Net income 76.4 105.1 (27.3 ) 298.8 471.9 (36.7 ) Diluted earnings per common share Net income 0.63 0.84 (25.0 ) 2.47 3.75 (34.1 ) Diluted average number of shares outstanding 120.4 125.1 (3.8 ) 121.2 125.7 (3.6 ) NM = Not Meaningful

