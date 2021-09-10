Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Raven Industries One of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™, Ranking #17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestWorkplaces—Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Raven as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is the company’s first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 17th place. Earning a spot means that Raven is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 85% of Raven’s team members said Raven is a great place to work, versus 59% at the average U.S. company.

“We are so grateful for our team members who made us a part of this list, particularly our frontline team members in manufacturing and production,” said Margaret Carmody, Executive Director of Organizational Culture, Corporate Communications, and Strategic Marketing. “From the deep care we have for one another, to our values and shared desire to continually improve, this award is a direct result of the Raven culture and how our team members show up and find fulfillment every day.”

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production have shown incredible care for their employees,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “In 2020 and beyond, these companies rewarded the hard and unrelenting work of their employees by creating a safe space for them to thrive in their careers and in their personal lives.”

Raven is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current team members say about their experience working at Raven.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company’s groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com/.

About the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Lisa McElrath, Corporate Communications Manager



Raven Industries



+1 (605) 336-2750



lisa.mcelrath@ravenind.com