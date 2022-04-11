Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Cadence to the 2022 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

Cadence makes the list for the eighth consecutive year, coming in at #38

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Fortune and Great Place to Work® have honored the company as one of the 2022 100 Best Companies to Work For®. This is Cadence’s eighth year in a row being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #38 this year. Cadence is recognized as one of the best companies to work for thanks to its outstanding people-first culture, history of delivering essential technology innovation and adaptive, inspired leadership.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 91% of Cadence employees said Cadence is a great place to work, and 93% said they are proud to tell others they work there.

Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, “Maintaining a high-performing and inclusive culture is a top priority at Cadence. This culture allows our employees to do meaningful work in a supportive environment tackling some of the industry’s hardest design and technology challenges. It’s an honor to be recognized for the eighth year in a row as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, and this is truly a testament to our One Cadence—One Team culture. I want to thank our employees for their unwavering commitment to our customers, fellow employees, and broader communities.”

“Best Companies’ leadership has never been more necessary,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “As workers struggle with the Great Resignation, burnout and COVID-19 disruptions, these exceptional companies offer workplace experiences as strong as prior to the pandemic. These companies get that ‘place’ is wherever their employees are sitting or standing, and they are committed to make that place equitable, safe and productive. Their commitment to genuinely care for their people through trust, inclusion, purpose and meaningful flexibility for life circumstances goes beyond surface-level perks and is a model for the market to follow.”

The Fortune 100 Best list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Cadence has been recognized as a 2021 World’s Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work in a number of regions around the world including Asia (overall), Brazil (Minas Gerais), Canada, Europe (overall), France, Germany, Greater China, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is published at https://fortune.com/best-companies/2022

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For eight years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 1,000 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

