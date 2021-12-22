Fortune 500 Health Insurer Transforms its Business with Cadalys and Salesforce

Cadalys CareIQ recognized in Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT–Cadalys announced that it has helped a global health services company transform its business by empowering the client to deliver consistent care management and utilization management processes globally, giving clinicians, care managers and reviewers access to research questionnaires, evidence-based guidelines, and automated workflows in a single pane of glass with the CarelQ solution for Salesforce Health Cloud.

For this innovative work, Cadalys has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Healthcare and Life Sciences. Cadalys was selected for its successful collaboration with a Fortune 500-ranked global health services company, to support interoperability, increase clinical efficiency and improve member outcomes. By consolidating and unifying clinical content and member data, they have standardized and streamlined 100% of care plans and 100% of prior authorizations (the most costly, time-consuming administrative transaction for providers according to the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare (CAQH)).

Cadalys’ commitment to innovation and delivering mission-critical healthcare solutions is further evidenced in the Winter ’22 CareIQ release, which introduces an integrated content engine to support custom medical coverage policies or third-party clinical guidelines that a payer or provider relies on in intuitive, actionable views within Health Cloud. This and several other product enhancements aim to bring next-generation clinical decision support to a broader market segment, including both commercial and government health plans.

“We purposefully built our CareIQ platform to address the technology challenges faced by health plans and provider systems by making interoperability and automation a reality with a unified platform approach. By breaking down data silos and eliminating the administrative burden of day-to-day care planning and clinical review processes, we’re removing the barriers that prevent them from providing timely access to appropriate, affordable care for members and patients,” said Hamp Hampton, Chief Revenue Officer, Cadalys. “This is especially critical in the current climate, where healthcare organizations have been overwhelmed with increased demand for services like behavioral health and telehealth. Integrated with Health Cloud, we offer a 360-degree view of patients that facilitates the whole-person approach needed to serve the unique and complex needs of high-risk populations in any care setting.”

“Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners such as Cadalys work relentlessly to enable their customers’ success,” said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. “Cadalys’ initiative and ability to deliver results illustrates how Salesforce partners are integral to creating value and enabling digital transformation in our new work-from-anywhere world.”

Salesforce partners such as Cadalys are part of the growing Salesforce economy, which according to a new study by IDC*, is projected to produce more than 9 million new jobs and $1.6 trillion in new business revenue by 2026. The study finds that Salesforce is driving massive gains for its partner ecosystem, which will see $6.19 in gains for every $1 Salesforce makes by 2026.

About Cadalys

Cadalys is an award-winning Salesforce® partner specializing in developing seamless, intelligent, cloud-based solutions for tomorrow, today. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cadalys has a long history of successfully developing powerful apps that add unique value and enrich the Salesforce experience. Cadalys’ CareIQ platform for Salesforce Health Cloud is trusted by leading health plans and provider systems to provide evidence-based clinical decision support that transforms the payer-provider-patient experience. To learn more about Cadalys, visit www.Cadalys.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

