Fortra and Lookout Form Strategic Integration Partnership to Deliver Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge

The Fortra Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge Solution, Powered by the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, Protects Customer Data Against the Modern Threat Landscape

MINNEAPOLIS & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortra today announced a strategic integration partnership with Lookout, Inc., the data-centric cloud security company, to provide customers with comprehensive security coverage that protects data in the modern threat landscape.





With workforces increasingly decentralized, remote and hybrid work schedules have become standard and the demand for cloud and SaaS applications has surged beyond pre-pandemic expectations. As traditional office networks phase out, security teams must ensure secure access and maintain control over sensitive data for all employee devices accessing public or private cloud apps – essentially, the entire workforce. Simultaneously, security measures must not disrupt the workflow of employees, regardless of their location or the tools they use.

As part of today’s announcement, Fortra has introduced its new Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge solution, powered by the Lookout Cloud Security Platform. This Security Service Edge (SSE) offering provides continuous monitoring of user and device risk posture, enabling dynamic and granular zero-trust access based on app and data sensitivity. With services like Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), organizations safeguard their workers, devices, applications, and data from unauthorized access and internet-based threats.

“As our customers’ cybersecurity ally, Fortra is all about partnering with them to determine the direction of our product lines,” said Kate Bolseth, Chief Executive Officer, Fortra. “Our Digital Guardian users told us about their increasingly decentralized workforce, which raised the need for greater cloud security. We knew a partnership with Lookout was the best answer for Fortra, Digital Guardian and our customers.”

“As businesses migrate data and workloads to the cloud, the threat landscape has become broader and more complex. Threat actors are taking advantage of this complexity, exploiting gaps and relentlessly stepping up the volume of attacks,” said Jim Dolce, Chief Executive Officer​, Lookout. “The Lookout-powered Digital Guardian Secure Service Edge offers a full set of security technologies to protect sensitive data and applications as organizations adopt cloud services and remote work models.”

