Fortive to Present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments – Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions – include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

Contacts

Elena Rosman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortive Corporation

6920 Seaway Boulevard

Everett, WA 98203

Telephone: (425) 446-5000

