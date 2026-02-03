 Fortive To Present at Citi’s 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference and Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Olumide Soroye, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Okerstrom, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET and Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 11:35 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and archived on the "Investors" section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com.

About Fortive

Fortive innovates essential technologies to keep our world safe and productive. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include iconic inventor brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, manufacture, and market products, software, and services, building on leading brand names, innovative technologies, and strong market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 10,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service, and administrative team members in approximately 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

