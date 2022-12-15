Fortified Securities Was Appointed by Smarttech247 to Be a Placing Agent for Their Recent IPO

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPO–We are delighted to announce the intention to float for Smarttech247 Group Plc (“Smarttech247”) following the announcement on 01 December 2022 and publication of the Admission Document on 30 November 2022. On 15 December 2022 Smarttech247 will have its shares admitted to trading on AIM.

Fortified Securities was appointed by Smarttech247 to be a Placing Agent for the fundraise. Led by Guy Wheatley, Fortified Securities worked with Smarttech247 and Shard Capital to achieve a gross placing of £3.67m, with Premier Miton brought in as a cornerstone investor taking a significant shareholding in the company.

About Smarttech247

Smarttech247 is a multi-award winning automated MDR (Managed Detection & Response) company. Its platform is trusted by global organisations and provides threat intelligence with managed detection and response to provide actionable insights, 24/7 threat detection, investigation and response.

The Company’s service is geared towards proactive prevention and it achieves this by utilising the latest in cloud, big data analytics and machine learning, along with an experienced response team.

Smarttech247 has recently launched two new proprietary security software as a service products, VisionX in June 2022 and ThreatHub in August 2022. VisionX is the Smarttech247 automated security operations centre platform which is a cybersecurity offering providing 24/7 proactive threat detection and response, using cloud data analytics, machine learning and an incident response capability. VisionX has won two multi-year contracts within months of launch, one of which is with a US-based Fortune 500 corporation.

Smarttech247’s offices are located in Ireland, United Kingdom, Romania, Poland and the USA.

Guy Wheatley, CFA commented:

“Accessing new funding has proven harder in 2022 as a result of money being raised via placings heavily reducing. Equity placings on AIM have raised 69% less per quarter in 2022 to date versus 2021. The admission of Smarttech247 and the value of the raise achieved demonstrates what we see as a highly exciting opportunity for Smarttech247 and its investors. We are looking forward to working with the company in the future and are excited about the potential of Smarttech247 for the stakeholders in the business.”

Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247 commented:

“Despite the clear challenges in the markets, Guy worked with us to secure the investment volume and investor quality that we were after to achieve an effective listing of Smarttech247. He has helped us manage the process and relationships with the investors during the last few months whilst we attended to closing the listing in 2022. Myself and the team at Smarttech247 are very grateful for the doors that Fortified Securities helped to open and their efficient work alongside Shard Capital to close the fundraise.”

