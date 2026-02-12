Fortem Receives Multimillion-dollar Order to Defend 2026 FIFA World Cup Venues From Drone Threats

In procurement for Department of Homeland Security, Fortem is selected as the only kinetic counter-drone solution to protect U.S. World Cup events

LINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortem Technologies, the global leader in airspace security and counter-drone solutions, today announced it has received a multimillion-dollar order to protect U.S. venues at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup using its net-equipped DroneHunter® interceptors that safely capture and remove hostile drones without creating debris or endangering crowds below.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Eleven U.S. cities will host matches from June through July, with more than one million international visitors expected to attend – making it one of the most complex security undertakings ever mounted for a sporting event.

This will mark Fortem’s second consecutive FIFA World Cup deployment. As in 2022 in Qatar, Fortem was selected as the only kinetic mitigation solution among the counter-drone technologies chosen to protect events at this year’s soccer showcase.

“It’s an honor for Fortem to once again protect the FIFA World Cup, this time on our home turf,” said Jon Gruen, CEO of Utah-based Fortem. “The threat posed by small drones is one of the most consequential shifts in security of our lifetime. But it’s a threat we know how to stop – and we’ve already proven it on one of the world’s biggest stages.”

Once dismissed as hobbyist toys, small drones are now recognized as potential tools for surveillance, disruption, and coordinated attack. Stadiums packed with tens of thousands of spectators represent high-value targets, and security officials have limited options for neutralizing airborne threats without endangering the crowds below.

DroneHunter uses a patented net-based capture system that safely removes drones without creating debris, interfering with stadium communications, or endangering spectators. Unlike jamming – which can disrupt legitimate communications and may not work on autonomous drones – or kinetic kill systems that create falling debris, DroneHunter eliminates the threat without creating new ones. That makes it uniquely suited for environments like World Cup venues, where dense crowds and zero tolerance for collateral damage rule out most alternatives.

The order includes ground-based TrueView™ R30 radar units for drone detection and tracking, SkyDome® command-and-control software for autonomous threat response, and DroneHunter® hexcopter interceptors. The systems are designed for rapid deployment and can be positioned to protect venues and events as the tournament moves across host cities.

The order is part of a broader Department of Homeland Security investment in counter-drone capabilities ahead of the World Cup and celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. In January, DHS announced a new Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-UAS, along with $115 million in counter-drone investments.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced solutions that protect against today’s autonomous aerial threats while ensuring the safety of tomorrow’s advanced air mobility. Fortem’s AI-powered SkyDome® Family of Systems combines TrueView™ sensors, command-and-control software, and autonomous DroneHunter® interceptors to defend military, government, and commercial operations worldwide from hostile or unauthorized drones. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace, and its technology has been validated in operational deployments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and East Asia. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, DCVC, Toshiba, AE Industrial Partners, AIM13, Signia Venture Partners, and others. To learn more, visit https://fortemtech.com.

