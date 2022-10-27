Fortanix Named Winner of the Black Unicorn Awards

Pioneer of Confidential Computing Wins Prestigious Award for Cybersecurity Companies with the Potential to Reach a $1 Billion Dollar Market Value in 3-5 years

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company and the pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced that it has been named a winner in Cyber Defense Magazine’s Black Unicorn Awards for 2022.

Fortanix competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The company was named a “Baby Black Unicorn,” which Cyber Defense Magazine predicts could have a $1 billion dollar market value in three to five years.

“We created this company with the vision of solving cloud security and privacy and are grateful that our technology continues to receive recognition for its innovative approach to securing data, and for its potential growth in the future,” said Ambuj Kumar, CEO and co-founder of Fortanix. “We are grateful that enterprises and mid-sized companies worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security and privacy.”

Fortanix’s innovative approach, backed by more than 30 patents, has resonated greatly in the market. The company counts dozens of Fortune 500 companies as its customers, as well as several U.S. government agencies. The company has experienced more than 500% growth over the past three years, placing it in the top quarter of the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2022.

At the heart of Fortanix’s solutions is Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), which provides integrated data security with encryption, multicloud key management, tokenization, secure Web 3.0 infrastructure, Confidential Computing and more capabilities from one platform, delivered as a service.

The Black Unicorn Award win is the latest honor in what has been a banner 2022 for Fortanix. The company was recently named a 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner by Cloud Computing magazine, which recognizes leaders in the advancement of cloud computing. This summer it was named “Publisher’s Choice for Confidential Computing” by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Earlier in the year the company received three award recognitions in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Finally, Fortanix ranked in the top 25% of the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

