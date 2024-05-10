Fort Worth’s Largest Independent Brokerage Joins Real as Part of Private Label Program

The Property Shop is the second large woman-owned brokerage to move to Real this month

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that The Property Shop, led by Season Ware, has joined the company under Real’s Private Label program. Fort Worth’s largest independent brokerage, The Property Shop, brings more than 125 agents with annual home sales valued at more than $250 million, significantly adding to Real’s agent base in Texas.





“Season’s commitment to a core set of values that empower agents to succeed align with the culture we are building at Real,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “The Property Shop has built a successful business that will benefit from our Private Label program, which allows independent brokerages to tap into Real’s platform without changing their brand or what makes them unique. Season and The Property Shop team are a great addition to Real, and I look forward to seeing how this move will allow them to supercharge their business.”

A 20-year industry veteran who built her business on client service, Ware joins Real as a Growth Leader. In this role, she becomes part of a select number of Real agents responsible for helping to build visibility for the Real brand, attracting agents and being a culture carrier.

Ware founded The Property Shop in 2009 to achieve her vision of making real estate transactions simple and stress-free for clients, while creating a more supportive environment for agents. She attributes The Property Shop’s success to a compensation structure that allows agents to retain the lion’s share of their commissions, a commitment to work-life balance and prioritizing agent development and client relationships.

“Real’s Private Label Program offers the best of both worlds,” Ware said. “By aligning with Real, we get to keep the heart and boost the power of our business by gaining access to state-of-the art technology, training, equity and a culture that meshes perfectly with ours. I’ve committed to always doing what’s best for my team, and this was a no-brainer.”

Real’s Private Label and ProTeams programs make it easy for independent brokerages and teams to join the company, and Ware becomes the second female leader to bring her independent brokerage to Real in the past two weeks.

Through Private Label, Real’s white label program, independent brokerages are able to maintain their own brand, while reaping the benefits associated with being a part of Real. ProTeams leverages Real’s proprietary transaction management platform to provide the flexibility to customize team members’ caps, splits and fees down to the individual team member level, allowing them to maintain their current structure.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 18,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding the success of Real’s programs that are available to agents and Real’s ability to continue to attract agents.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, the success of Real’s programs and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor inquiries, please contact:



Ravi Jani



Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:



Elisabeth Warrick



Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221