Forsta Names Henry Pooley as Managing Director, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Region

Company places expanded emphasis on bringing its award-winning Human Experience (HX) platform to the Asia-Pacific region

LONDON & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, a leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced that Henry Pooley has been appointed Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, signalling a more significant focus on the region going forward.

An experienced senior executive, team leader and commercial business strategist, Pooley has nearly two decades of experience in managing and leading global sales and client management teams, with special expertise in SaaS technology. Based in Sydney, Pooley will further strengthen Forsta’s position and growth across the APAC region.

“I’m very excited to join Forsta at this incredible time in the company’s rapid growth,” said Pooley. “The beauty of Forsta’s HX Platform is that it fosters a more holistic understanding of the full human experience across customers, employees and other key audiences, so that companies are empowered to take the smartest action based on more complete insights. It’s a pleasure to be joining the team driving the Asia-Pacific organisation through its next phase of expansion.”

Prior to joining Forsta, Pooley was the Chief Commercial Officer at Fraedom (acquired by Visa), where he was instrumental in transitioning Fraedom’s commercial business into Visa. He also worked in various Director roles at American Express for over nine years, where he oversaw the growth of key regions, including Australia and the United Kingdom.

“This appointment underpins our commitment to our clients in the Asia-Pacific market,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Forsta. “We are focused on expanding our presence in the APAC region in order to grow the depth and breadth of our customers relationships and meet their unique needs. With his proven tenure in commercial transformation at a global scale, I am confident that Henry is just the person to accomplish this.”

Forsta’s award-winning HX Platform is built on 30 years of market research and technology expertise, to bring together quantitative and qualitative research tools, expert analysis capabilities, storytelling and visualizations, and tactical and strategic action management in one unified solution. More than 3,000 businesses across more than 100 countries use Forsta to gather, analyse, visualise and act upon HX insights.

For more information, please visit: https://www.forsta.com.

About Forsta



Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

