Forsta Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® for Experience Management Software by Real Users on G2

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, an industry-leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced the achievement of Leader standing on the G2 Grid® for Experience Management Software by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Forsta achieved this recognition by receiving positive reviews on related questions featured in the G2 review form from verified users, compared to similar products in the Experience Management Software category.

“We strive for excellence in supporting our customers’ experience management programs and we greatly value their feedback. It’s such an honor to be named a Leader by G2 because this accolade stems from the views and experiences of actual users of the Forsta Human Experience (HX) Platform technology,” said Kyle Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer at Forsta. “The Forsta HX Platform is the most powerful, comprehensive and easy-to-use insights technology solution for the CX, EX and market research industries. I am thrilled to see how many of our customers rate their experience with it so highly.”

For inclusion in the report, a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Forsta’s current experience management software product page has 4.2 out of 5 stars and 300 reviews. The company’s user ratings are as follows:

8.1 out of 10 for Ease of Use

8.0 out of 10 for Quality of Support

8.1 out of 10 for Ease of Setup

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say about Forsta on G2’s Experience Management review page.

About Forsta

Forsta powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries, including financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. Forsta is a PG Forsta company.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

