Forrester’s Total Economic Impact Study of Quinyx reveals that the workforce management platform delivers a 376% ROI

BOSTON & STOCKHOLM & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quinyx, a leading AI powered workforce management platform, has released the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Quinyx, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting. According to the study, Quinyx delivered a 376% return on investment (ROI) and $1.4M in savings based on a 50% reduction in overtime costs over a three-year period, which resulted in $3.67M in net present value (NPV).

Quinyx commissioned the TEI study to determine the cost benefits an organization can achieve by deploying its software to improve employee experience, reduce scheduling time, and accurately forecast based on historical data.

Based on the interviews of four Quinyx customers, Forrester Consulting compiled their individual results into a singular composite retailer with 260 stores, 3,900 employees, and revenue of $1 billion per year, which resulted in the following key findings:

$1.5M in time savings for managers by reducing the time spent on schedule creation by two hours per store manager per week

by reducing the time spent on schedule creation by two hours per store manager per week $600K in additional time savings for frontline workers by saving one half-hour per pay period through no manual time reporting

by saving one half-hour per pay period through no manual time reporting $751,500 in savings with labor forecasting using data insights to allow the organization to fully leverage employee contracts and dial in the timing of season hiring surges and purges

using data insights to allow the organization to fully leverage employee contracts and dial in the timing of season hiring surges and purges 50% reduction in overtime costs and $1.4M savings through increased labor forecasting accuracy that predicts the optimal number of employees needed for a shift

Beyond quantitative figures, the study highlights the additional benefits provided by Quinyx:

Higher customer satisfaction – organizations were able to improve customer experience by utilizing the right number of staff to provide service which resulted in higher levels of satisfaction for customers

– organizations were able to improve customer experience by utilizing the right number of staff to provide service which resulted in higher levels of satisfaction for customers Improved employee experience – organizations helped to provide employees with better work-life balance through a user-friendly app that notified them of shift-changes and allowed them to easily swap shifts and request time off

– organizations helped to provide employees with better work-life balance through a user-friendly that notified them of shift-changes and allowed them to easily swap shifts and request time off More efficient compliance and reporting – organizations could easily create individual employee reports of hours worked in less time

Prior to implementing Quinyx, the study found that each customer struggled with simple, unsophisticated scheduling tools that lacked real insight into business demand.

One customer noted that, “When you do everything manually, you have no idea what to expect at 2 p.m. on a Friday afternoon. There’s nothing proactive. Quinyx’s demand forecasting took all the guesswork away.”

Additionally, through improved time-reporting, automatic attestations and payroll features, organizations were able to reduce time allotted to administrative tasks and plan more effectively for seasonal hires. As a result one customer said, “We’re looking at half a million dollars a year [in savings] just in the reduction of payroll effort. How much might eventually be attributed to better management of our seasonal hiring? Timing that surge correctly can make or break our profitability for the season. That’s the area we think Quinyx will have the greatest benefit.”

Erik Fjellborg, the CEO of Quinyx stated, “the results from the Forrester TEI study reaffirms the value that we provide to our customers and the work-life balance we’re enabling for frontline workers across the globe.”

For the complete TEI study, please click here to download:

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a leading workforce management software providing technology that simplifies scheduling, time reporting, communication, task management, budgeting, and forecasting. Quinyx helps organizations worldwide remain compliant, improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and engage employees through advanced and flexible features.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world’s biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the U.S, U.K, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Clients include McDonald’s, Domino’s, Oatly, Well Pharmacy, Maersk, Sysco, Virgin Atlantic, Palace Entertainment, IHG, Rituals, Swarovski, Odeon Cinemas Group, and DHL.

All the customers who participated in the Forrester TEI study are anonymous. The companies listed above are not associated with the study.

Quinyx is backed by leading SaaS investors Battery Ventures, Alfvén & Didrikson, and Zobito.

