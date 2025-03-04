Forrester 2025 Total Economic Impact Report Uncovers 205% ROI and $9.3M NPV with Everfox EverShield Insider Risk Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everfox, a global high assurance cybersecurity leader for governments, critical infrastructure and highly regulated industries, announces the results of the Forrester 2025 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Everfox’s insider risk platform EverShield.

Forrester aggregated the interviewees’ experiences and combined the results to create a single composite organization as a North American organization with 30,000 employees and $10 billion annual revenue. The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences a 205% return on investment and net present value of $9.30M.

Key Benefits Experienced by Everfox Customers in the Forrester TEI Report & Estimated Savings for the Composite Organization:

Reduced human error incidents by up to 70%.

EverShield helped mitigate behaviors like tampering with or removing software, sharing credentials, or accessing untrusted and inappropriate websites and enabled organizations to reduce risks and remediation costs.

Everfox enabled customers to avoid insider risk incidents and better secure their M&A activities, which led to improved customer and partner trust, increasing revenue and profit incrementally.

EverShield was used to quickly identify employee behaviors that suggested high stress levels or disgruntlement, enabling organizations to improve workforce wellness and avoid unwanted resignations.

EverShield functionality, such as video playback, provided verifiable evidence to quickly settle unfair dismissal claims.

EverShield alerts administrators to instances of data downloads or other risky behaviors that could result in a data breach.

Interviewees said prior to deploying EverShield, they were exposed to insider risk threats, including data loss, negligence and malicious behavior. Before EverShield, interviewees struggled with data loss prevention (DLP) and detection-only solutions that lack user behavior insights, require substantial investigative resources and result in slow reaction times.

While many competitor tools prioritize data collection quantity over quality to detect risk, EverShield focuses on appropriate, insightful, and relevant user activities to enforce data security and workforce protection. Beyond detection, EverShield identifies patterns and anomalies within user activities to deter workers from erroneous, unintentional or accidental data leakage.

To learn more about the cost savings and organizational benefits of Everfox EverShield, download the Forrester 2025 Total Economic Impact Report

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection, and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely - wherever and however their people need it.

To learn more visit www.everfox.com.

