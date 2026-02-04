Former U.S. Defense Attaché and Major General (Ret.) Keith C. Phillips Joins TurbineOne as Advisor

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineOne announces that Keith C. Phillips, U.S. Army Major General (Ret.), has joined the company as an advisor, bringing more than three decades of operational, intelligence, and international defense experience.

Phillips previously served at U.S. embassies throughout the Middle East, North Africa and Europe as a Foreign Area Officer working closely with partner-nation defense leadership to support defense engagement and security cooperation in complex international environments. He most recently served as Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché in Ukraine.

“Keith brings deep operational and international experience that aligns directly with how TurbineOne supports real-world missions,” said Ian Kalin, Co-Founder and CEO of TurbineOne. “His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to scale our edge-based AI capabilities with U.S. and allied partners.”

“TurbineOne is solving a problem I’ve seen repeatedly with partner forces — how to make sense of large volumes of sensor and imagery data when connectivity is limited and time matters,” said Phillips. “The team understands the operational realities of coalition environments and is building software that works at the edge, where decisions actually get made.”

As an advisor, Phillips will support TurbineOne’s leadership team on international engagement, operational alignment, and mission-driven strategy.

TurbineOne delivers AI for the frontlines. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, TurbineOne builds mission-ready, edge-first AI software that supports real-time decision-making in communications-degraded environments for defense customers worldwide.

