Former Partner at McKinsey, John Elliott, joins MCE’s Advisory Board

Global business strategist will provide technology-focused insights as MCE’s advisor

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCE Systems Ltd., the global leader in digital-first Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM), announces today it has appointed John Elliott, former McKinsey Partner and global business builder, to join the MCE advisory board. John joins the group of world-renown MCE advisory board members including Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim (former President of SK Telecom), Mike Sutcliff (former Accenture Digital Group CEO), Scott Rice (former Sprint CIO), and Teresa Ostapower (former AT&T SVP Technology Transformation).

John has a strong passion for technology-driven value creation and a proven ability to translate bold ideas into client impact. He has more than 25 years of experience in developing products and platforms and leading large-scale digital transformations. Most recently, John led a team of McKinsey partners within Digital and Analytics to help large organizations undergo major technology-enabled performance transformations. John joined McKinsey from Accenture where he led the global Digital Platforms Business. He was also a member of Accenture’s Digital Leadership Team, Technology Leadership Council and Labs Advisory Board.

“I am excited to be working with MCE as a senior advisor to the leadership team to accelerate growth leveraging its innovative dDLM platform solution in both the traditional telco and connected devices markets,” says John, MCE advisory board member.

John has extensive product and platform development experience at leading tech companies including at Qualcomm, Openwave, and Verizon. At Qualcomm, John led an emerging products team to exploit potentially disruptive innovations within Qualcomm’s chipset division (QCT). Areas of focus included IoT, location-based services, broadcast, contactless payments, biometrics, and high-speed peripheral connectivity. Prior to QCT John led product management for Qualcomm MediaFLO Technologies through launch with first customers Verizon and AT&T leading to a “Best in Show” award at the Consumer Electronics Show.

“John has a deep level of technology application expertise based on his work for the world’s leading technology and consultant companies. His insight not only into our customers, but most importantly, into their clients, will be essential to the development of MCE” says Yuval Blumental, MCE Co-Founder & CEO. “MCE has always been a customer-centric organization. John will help guide us with his great understanding of what it takes to grow in the telco and connected devices space.”

MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE’s industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners. Visit www.mce.systems

