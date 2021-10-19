Former NSA Deputy Director William Crowell Joins [redacted] Board of Directors

Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Brings Substantial Public and Private Sector Experience to Help Guide [redacted] Growth and Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–[redacted] today announced that William Crowell, the former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), has joined the company’s Board of Directors. In this role, Crowell will bring more than 50 years of security, technology, and intelligence experience in the public and private sectors to help guide [redacted] as the company accelerates adoption of its state-of-the-art platform and executes its mission to level the playing field for organizations against sophisticated attackers.

“The security industry is a thousand points for light with no illumination. It is filled with point solutions all attempting to solve longstanding cybersecurity problems,” said William Crowell. “Integrating those capabilities into a company’s security stack effectively requires talent at multiple levels that is in scarce supply. That’s where I believe [redacted] can make a real difference, especially for small and mid-sized companies. It provides an integrated platform with the invaluable experience to protect companies from evolving threats.”

Crowell is a partner at the venture capital firm Alsop Louie Partners, where he focuses on identifying network and information security companies with the potential to change the world. He has extensive experience in both the private and public sectors. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cylink Corporation, a public company and leading provider of e-business security solutions, and before that served as Deputy Director of the NSA.

“A long and distinguished track record of success in the private sector combined with his extensive national security experience make William a tremendous addition and a natural fit for our leadership team,” said Max Kelly, founder and CEO of [redacted]. “There are very few people in our industry with a better understanding of emerging and existing threats, and his counsel will help [redacted] as we grow the company and help customers across the world protect their business.”

The addition of Crowell to the board comes on the heels of [redacted] emerging from stealth with $35M in Series B funding. To learn more about [redacted] or to request a demo, go to this website: https://www.redacted.com/.

[redacted] is the mission-driven cloud security company for organizations that want to level the playing field against attackers. Through its state-of-the-art platform and advanced threat intelligence and response, [redacted] uniquely partners with its customers to disrupt their adversaries and protect their businesses. Founded in 2015 by a team with deep government and private sector experience and backed by Ten Eleven Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, and SVB Capital, [redacted] is based in San Francisco, CA.

