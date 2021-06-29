Former National Grid Executive, Dennis Elsenbeck, Named Viridi Parente President

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, appointed Dennis Elsenbeck as president. In this role, he is responsible for the strategic direction and the alignment of products and services for Viridi’s subsidiaries, Volta Energy and Green Machine, and represents Viridi in legislative and regulatory interests and energy policy.

“Dennis is one of the most recognized figures in New York’s utility and clean energy industry,” said Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi Parente. “I knew from our first conversation that he is aligned with our focus on tackling decarbonization from the point of use, and knowledge of utilities and the regulatory environment is already proving essential to our success.”

Before joining Viridi Parente, Elsenbeck established and led the Phillips Lytle LLP energy and sustainability group, which assisted clients with regulatory compliance and energy product/solution fit. He spent most of his career with National Grid championing sustainability projects with large commercial and industrial customers and aligning clean energy solutions with economic development opportunities during his nearly 30-year tenure.

Based on his extensive experience and reputation as a passionate advocate for clean energy solutions, Elsenbeck was appointed to the New York State Climate Action Council by New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins in January 2020. He is the only member with direct experience in electric and natural gas supply, demand and delivery to serve on the Council.

Elsenbeck is an active member of the community as chairman of the Northland Workforce Training Center and currently serves on the boards of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and the Erie Community College Foundation and is on the Deans Council for the University of Buffalo Engineering School. He is also the former Board Chair for United Way Buffalo and Erie County, a past executive committee member for the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, a past Board of Trustees member for Daemen College, and a past Steering Committee member for Invest Buffalo Niagara. Always a champion for clean energy and economic solutions, he is also a frequent writer and speaker on issues related to energy policy, sustainability, and economics.

Elsenbeck received his Bachelor of Technology in industrial engineering in 1987 from the SUNY Institute of Technology, his MBA in 1992 from the University of Rochester, and his Master of Engineering in 1996 from the University at Buffalo. Before his academic career, he served as an electrician’s mate second class in the United States Navy.

Viridi Parente deploys safe lithium-ion battery technology into applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel energy sources. The company’s architecture for its Green Machine mobile energy solution for the industrial market and its Volta Energy Products energy storage system for industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential users is the only design in the market that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location. The company’s 42-acre campus, a former GM manufacturing facility, is bringing green jobs and workforce training opportunities to one of the nation’s most impoverished zip codes while also serving as a model of how adaptive reuse projects can spur the economy and revitalize communities.

