Former FCC International Bureau Chief Joins Skylo as Head of Regulatory Affairs

Mindel De La Torre joins Skylo to drive growth and accelerate global footprint

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skylo Technologies, the pioneer in ‘direct-to-device’ Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) communications, has hired Mindel De La Torre as Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. Mindel’s deep industry knowledge includes experience as the Chief of the International Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Her expertise includes licensing, spectrum policy, and managing regulatory approvals in key markets worldwide. Mindel will help Skylo expand into new markets and will lead the company’s global regulatory strategy.


“Skylo is expanding further into new markets as we push to make satellite connectivity accessible to all. We are thrilled to have Mindel join us as a leader with the experience and expertise to navigate complex regulatory landscapes as we grow our footprint as the leading NTN service partner for global carriers and OEMs,” said Parth Trivedi, CEO and co-founder of Skylo Technologies. “Mindel will lead our global regulatory and public policy agendas as Skylo continues to connect mass-market cellular devices directly over satellite at global scale.”

“Skylo is at the cutting edge of the direct-to-device NTN market so I am delighted to have joined the amazing Skylo team,” said Mindel. “The combination of Skylo’s innovative technology and the impressive breadth of our partnerships within the new NTN ecosystem makes the promise of providing ubiquitous coverage a reality.”

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global Non-Terrestrial Network service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Skylo’s direct-to-device service is now live across four continents, with more than 50 million square kilometers of coverage, in partnership with multiple satellite operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), Tier-1 chipset makers, and OEMs. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo’s commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo’s focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows across three main verticals: Industrial IoT, automotive, and mass-market consumer devices.

For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact info@skylo.tech, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Skylo Technologies

Pete Saladino

press@skylo.tech

