Former AllTrails CEO Joins Early-Stage Ed Tech to Democratize Access to World-Class Standardized Test Prep

Newly Appointed Leadership Team at Acely to Help Millions of Students Reimagine Their College Options and Reduce Standardized Test Stress

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acely, the San Francisco-based edtech company that combines expert-crafted test prep with AI-powered personalization, today announced the appointment of Ron Schneidermann (CEO). Schneidermann brings over 25 years of experience, most recently as the CEO of AllTrails, where he grew the trail guide app to over 100 million users.

At Acely, Schneidermann will expand access to the platform while adding new tests and building tools to help students navigate their path to college. Test scores matter — they open doors to colleges that might otherwise be out of reach and unlock merit-based scholarships. Ninety percent of students who study with Acely improve their score by 100 SAT points or 3 ACT points on average.

“We’re in a unique moment to build better mission-driven consumer products with AI,” said Schneidermann, CEO of Acely. “When Forerunner Ventures reached out to me about leading Acely, my daughter had already been using it for a year. It helped raise her SAT score by over 100 points, and completely changed how she thought about her college options. It was real, it was working, and it was already helping my family. The chance to grow something that helped not only my own kids, but could help millions of others was impossible to pass up.”

Schneidermann’s first priority upon joining Acely was to build a world-class leadership team, bringing on Meghann Lomas to join the Acely leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Lomas comes from Quizlet, where she led the expansion of the product into an integrated learning platform delivering personalized study guidance to millions of students and teachers globally. She also previously held product leadership roles at Strava and Opower.

“The right leaders create leverage," said Schneidermann. "Culture, execution, and momentum all start with having the right people in the right roles. Meghann has deep experience building products that millions of students and families rely on. She understands what it takes to earn trust and deliver real value at scale."

The new leadership team joins during a period of tremendous growth, with 300% year-over-year expansion in 2025 and more than 50,000 active users. At the same time, colleges and universities across the country are reinstating standardized testing requirements, as research from Harvard and MIT suggests that standardized tests can help uncover talented students from less-resourced backgrounds who might otherwise be overlooked. Acely helps level the playing field by offering top-tier test prep at a fraction of the cost of traditional tutoring.

Online study tools are increasingly important as standardized testing goes digital, with the SAT now entirely computer-based and adaptive, adjusting difficulty based on performance. Most students today take the test on their own devices — the same ones they use to study with Acely.

To learn more, please visit Acely.com.

ABOUT ACELY

Launched in 2024, Acely is a digital test prep platform that helps students reach their target scores on the SAT, ACT, PSAT, and select AP exams. Built by educators and technologists, the platform offers over 14,000 expert-crafted questions and 50 full-length practice tests that mirror today's digital and adaptive exams. Students get a realistic, personalized study plan tailored to their goals and schedule, while an AI tutor provides educator-verified hints and explanations, so they can study anytime and never get stuck. Automated performance tracking and accurate score predictions help students use their time well and feel ready on test day. With proven results for over 50,000 students and plans starting at $49/month, Acely delivers world-class test prep at a fraction of traditional tutoring costs.

Media Contact

Rebecca Rohn

acely@solcomms.co