Former 20-Year Taco Bell Media Executive Juliet Corsinita Takes on Head of Video Investment Role for Camelot

Now, as Head of Video Investment, Corsinita’s role is strategically leading the agency’s clients through the ever-growing maze of screen-agnostic, premium video.

“We are committed to breaking down the walls between linear and digital video – to reach our clients’ audiences wherever they are,” says Ben Cooper, President of Camelot. “Juliet’s incredible media industry experience, innovative partnership strategies and deep understanding of the evolving screen-agnostic video space is unparalleled. She’s a gem and we’re lucky to have her on board.”

Corsinita, formerly the 20-year Vice President of Media and Brand Partnerships for Taco Bell, is recognized industry-wide for her leadership in securing Taco Bell’s spot as the official quick serve restaurant (QSR) for the NBA and MLB – a move that drove Taco Bell’s sales for the retail chain through the roof in 2013-2015.

After leaving Taco Bell, she consulted for TGI Fridays, CKE Restaurants and a variety of other retail clients. She joined Camelot in 2018 as a Strategic Account Director to lead Experian, one of the agency’s largest advertisers at the time. Corsinita drove all linear and digital video + OTT Reach initiatives, and successfully launched Experian Boost, a one-of-a-kind app to boost credit scores via Monday Night Football, Roku, and the NBA, as well as led Experian’s first national, multifaceted Hispanic media efforts.

“Juliet’s experience and partnership have been invaluable to Experian as we navigate the continually changing video landscape,” said Steve Hartmann, Head of Integrated Marketing, Experian Consumer Services.

“Juliet has been a valued agency and client partner for years and has always understood the importance of a screen-agnostic media planning and buying in the ever-changing media landscape, particularly for big sports properties. She was instrumental in activating her client’s Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics advertising sponsorship with a multi-screen media plan both on-domain and across our various off-domain partner platforms,” said Dan Lovinger, President Ad Sales and Partnerships, NBCU.

“Juliet is a trailblazer with an incredible depth of knowledge on the evolving media landscape,” said Donna Speciale, President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision. “Experian is a critical new business partner who has been quick to recognize the value of engaging U.S. Hispanics, and we’re looking forward to building upon the work we do with Camelot now that Juliet’s at the helm.”

Camelot, which this year celebrates 40 years as an independent marketing and media agency, is the agency partner for giants TurboTax, Michaels, Nordstrom, Dave & Busters and Spectrum/Charter Communications.

