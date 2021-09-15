Form Cycling Accelerates Development and Production of New 3D Printed Saddle with LuxCreo Smart Factory

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3d—LuxCreo today announced that Form Cycling is manufacturing their new 3D printed saddle padding with the LuxCreo Smart Factory to overcome supply chain challenges and accelerate development times. LuxCreo’s 3D printing solutions give Form Cycling a rapid way to iterate saddle designs locally, and once finalized, replicate manufacturing success in the LuxCreo Smart Factory.





“We could not get full saddles manufactured for at least 18 months,” said Kevin Bailey, bike fitting specialist and owner of 3D Bike Fit and partner at Form Cycling. “With LuxCreo Smart Factory we are 3D printing the saddle padding locally, testing it in the field, making design adjustments, and reprinting it all within days.”

Form Cycling designs their saddles leveraging years of experience bike fitting cyclists with advanced systems at 3D Bike Fit, well known in Silicon Valley, with a deep understanding of the human body and biomechanics.

“With 3D printing, we can easily design and make a bike saddle that targets specific pressure zones by changing the density or structure of the material – that you cannot do with foam,” said Ernesto Calderin, partner at Form Cycling.

Recent advancements in 3D printable elastic resins are further enhancing product performance. Form Cycling is 3D printing complex structures with LuxCreo’s high performing elastic resin for a saddle with better shock absorption.

“When I went off-roading, the 3D printed saddle absorbed shock better,” said Cesar Correa, senior bike fitting specialist at 3D Bike Fit and partner at Form Cycling. “With foam saddles, it compresses and stays, whereas the 3D printed saddle continues to absorb the shocks – sustaining the high performance and providing a more comfortable ride.”

For Form Cycling, the future of 3D printing is customization of saddles for each cyclist. As shortages continue to affect many industries, 3D printing Smart Factories will become essential to address demand and mitigate supply chain disruptions.

“Our vision is to build more LuxCreo Smart Factories,” said Michael Strohecker, chief revenue officer, LuxCreo. “Companies can design and test products with LuxCreo’s factory connected 3D printer, and then easily scale up manufacturing volume domestically or at one of the other sites, minimizing logistical disruptions and strengthening supply chains.”

Form Cycling’s new 3D printed shock absorbing saddle is planned for availability in Q4 2021. Learn more about LuxCreo’s 3D printing solutions and Smart Factory or see an early version of Form Cycling’s new 3D printed bike saddle, at the rapid + TCT event.

About LuxCreo

LuxCreo’s mission is to simplify and enable more sustainable production with additive manufacturing and digital 3D production. As a leader in 3D printing solutions, LuxCreo is committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success. Providing fully integrated solutions – Smart Factory connected 3D printers, AI-enabled printing software, and advanced materials, LuxCreo is transforming the way businesses design and manufacture products in consumer, medical, dental, and industrial industries. Backed by Kleiner Perkins, LuxCreo is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beijing, China. For more information, visit LuxCreo.com.

