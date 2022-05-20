Home Business Wire ForgeRock to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
ForgeRock to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 12:10 p.m. PT (3:10 p.m. ET)

50th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. PT (10:15 a.m. ET)

42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Monday, June 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. PT (3:00 p.m. ET)

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of ForgeRock’s website investors.forgerock.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

