ForgeRock Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after U.S. markets close on November 10, 2021.

ForgeRock will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-323-289-6576 and use the conference ID 6948154. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ForgeRock’s website at https://investors.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Kristen Batch, ForgeRock



kristen.batch@forgerock.com

Stacey Hurwitz, ForgeRock



stacey.hurwitz@forgerock.com

Dillon Townsel, Edelman



dillon.townsel@edelman.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Kang, ForgeRock



Nicole Borsje, The Blueshirt Group



investors@forgerock.com