ForgeRock Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after U.S. markets close on March 2, 2022.

ForgeRock will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-323-289-6576 and use the conference ID 9878659. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ForgeRock’s website at https://investors.forgerock.com.

IPO Lock-up Termination

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, March 7, 2022, the lock-up agreements that holders of substantially all of ForgeRock’s common stock and securities exercisable for or convertible into common stock entered into with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters for ForgeRock’s recent initial public offering, will terminate.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, a global leader in digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 organizations around the world orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in cloud or hybrid environments.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:

Mark Kang, ForgeRock

Nicole Borsje, The Blueshirt Group

investors@forgerock.com

Media Contacts:

Kristen Batch, ForgeRock

kristen.batch@forgerock.com

Stacey Hurwitz, ForgeRock

stacey.hurwitz@forgerock.com

Evgenia Sinopidou, Edelman

evgenia.sinopidou@edelman.com

