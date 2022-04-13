Home Business Wire ForgeRock Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after U.S. markets close on May 11, 2022.

ForgeRock will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to discuss its financial results and business highlights. To access this conference call, dial 1-800-437-2398 or 1-323-289-6576 and use the conference ID 4619208. The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ForgeRock’s website at https://investors.forgerock.com.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global leader in digital identity that delivers modern and comprehensive identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees, and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than 1,300 global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world.

