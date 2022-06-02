Forge Global to Attend Upcoming William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that it will host one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a presentation at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7th. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on Wednesday, June 8th. Details for the events are as follows:

William Blair Growth Stock Conference When: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 Where: Chicago, IL Format: Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. Central Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for the Presentation Webcast: An archived webcast of the Presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

Piper Sandler’s Global Exchange & FinTech Conference When: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 Where: New York City, NY Format: Fireside Chat Time: 12:30 p.m. Central Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the Fireside Chat Webcast: An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system.

