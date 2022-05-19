Home Business Wire Forge Global to Attend Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media...
Forge Global to Attend Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that it will host one-on-one meetings with investors and participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

When:

Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

Where:

Boston, MA

Time:

4:10 p.m. Eastern Time for the Fireside Chat

Webcast:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/41939-forge-global-inc/webcast

An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Dominic Paschel

ir@forgeglobal.com

Media:

Lindsay Riddell

press@forgeglobal.com

