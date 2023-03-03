Forge Global CFO to Participate In the Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that Mark Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 6th. Details for the event are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

When: Monday, March 6th, 2023 Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on-demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

