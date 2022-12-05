<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Forge Global CEO to Speak at Upcoming D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, announced that Forge CEO Kelly Rodriques will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference on Thursday, December 8th. Details for the event are as follows:

D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference

When:

Thursday, December 8th, 2022

Format:

Fireside Chat

Time:

9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the fireside chat

Webcast:

An archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining world-class trading technology and operating expertise, Forge Markets enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge Company Solutions, Forge Data and Forge Trust along with Forge Markets help provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors need to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets. Securities-related services are offered through Forge Securities LLC (“Forge Securities”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Forge. Forge Securities is a registered Broker Dealer and Member of FINRA/SIPC, an alternative trading system.

