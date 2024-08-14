Forge Global CEO to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference.





Details for the event are as follows:

Where: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference – virtual

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 12:25pm Eastern Time

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of Forge’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

