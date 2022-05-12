Forethought Named to Forbes AI 50 List for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the human-centered AI platform, was named to Forbes AI 50 list for the second year in a row, accompanied by other notable privately-held North American organizations that are making the most interesting and effective use of artificial technology.

For the fourth consecutive year, Forbes partnered with Sequoia Capital to recognize these standout organizations, which reflects booming VC interest as well as the growing variability in AI-focused startups making unique uses of existing technologies, some developing their own and others enabling companies to add AI to their business model.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top North American AI companies by Forbes for the second year in a row,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO and Co-Founder of Forethought. “By infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey, we have reimagined the customer service experience, so that companies are able to provide solutions that transform the customer experience.”

Forbes received more than 400 entries that were ranked on metrics, such as revenue gains, customer statistics, historical funding and valuation. A panel of 12 expert AI judges in academia, new IPO executives, venture capital and international technology companies evaluated more than 100 finalists to find the 50 most compelling companies.

This award follows Forethought’s recent Series C funding round to accelerate digital transformation in customer service, as well as its latest Solve integration with Zendesk’s Sunshine Conversations, which extends Forethought’s AI omnichannel capabilities.

To learn more about Forethought and request a demo, visit www.forethought.ai.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

Contacts

Yalda Rafie



SutherlandGold for Forethought



forethought@sutherlandgold.com