Foreside Acquires Cipperman Compliance Services

Foreside continues to strengthen its outsourced CCO capabilities and complements its distribution solutions with latest acquisition

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foreside Financial Group, LLC (Foreside), a provider of governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions and technology offerings to clients in the global asset management industry, today announced its acquisition of Cipperman Compliance Services (CCS), a leading independent provider of chief compliance officer services to alternative fund managers, registered funds, wealth managers, broker-dealers, family offices, and regulated fintech companies.

Founded in 2004 and based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, CCS specializes in providing chief compliance officer services and compliance advisory across the alternatives, registered funds, and wealth management space. CCS’s team consists of senior lawyers and compliance professionals who bring decades of real-world experience with industry service providers. CCS works with a wide range of clients, enabling a practical perspective on how regulations are impacting the industry at large.

Through the acquisition, CCS will bring to Foreside approximately 25 people and over 100 clients while maintaining its Pennsylvania presence.

“This is the culmination of a decade-long commercial relationship and friendship between our firms,” said David Whitaker, President of Foreside. “We are thrilled to be working together, and this acquisition complements our existing distribution offering and growing outsourced CCO capabilities.”

“Our relationship with Foreside goes way back, and we’ve been impressed with the incredibly deep bench they have in the compliance advisory business,” said Todd Cipperman, CCS’ Founding Principal. “They bring a unique proposition in the GRC space, and we are extremely excited to join forces with them and together become a true end-to-end GRC provider.”

Financial details were not disclosed.

About Foreside Financial Group

Foreside delivers comprehensive advice and best-in-class technology solutions to clients in the global asset and wealth management industries. Foreside distributes more than $1 trillion* of product through their 17 limited purpose broker-dealers. For 15 years, Foreside’s suite of services and platform-based model have helped automate and simplify compliance and marketing for clients. Foreside works with pooled investment products, investment advisors, broker-dealers, global asset managers, and other financial institutions.

By harnessing state-of-the-art technology, Foreside helps firms address and shape today’s regulatory environment, drive operational efficiency and growth, and focus on value-adding work. Foreside is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with numerous regional offices, including New York and Boston. For more information on Foreside’s suite of services, please visit www.foreside.com.

About Cipperman Compliance Services

Cipperman Compliance Services is the leading independent provider of chief compliance officer services to money managers, broker-dealers, registered funds, family offices, private equity firms, and regulated fintech companies. Our compliance professionals have significant industry experience with a wide variety of industry backgrounds. Our team includes lawyers, internal and external auditors, operations professionals, product specialists, client service specialists, and of course former in-house chief compliance officers. We believe that this diversity allows us to answer nearly any question a client can ask. For more information, visit our website at www.cipperman.com.

Contacts

Media

Malea Lydon



BackBay Communications



foreside@backbaycommunications.com